Senate Bill 666 Printer's Number 0690

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 666 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, further providing for regulatory authority of board and for number of slot machines. Memo Subject Modernizing Pennsylvania's Slot Machine Regulations Actions 0690 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, April 28, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.