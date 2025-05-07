Senate Bill 102 Printer's Number 0113

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 102 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, YAW, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, STEFANO, DUSH Short Title An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for distribution of fee. Memo Subject Impact Fee Withheld from Municipality in Certain Cases Actions 0113 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Jan. 23, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Generated 05/07/2025 04:41 PM

