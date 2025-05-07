Senate Bill 102 Printer's Number 0113
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - Senate Bill 102
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BARTOLOTTA, YAW, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for distribution of fee.
Memo Subject
Impact Fee Withheld from Municipality in Certain Cases
Actions
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, Jan. 23, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
