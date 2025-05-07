UNITAR Champions Youth and Global Collaboration at League of Tropical Universities 2025 Summit in Hainan, China

7 May 2025, Hainan, China – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) underscored the critical role of youth empowerment and global partnerships in advancing sustainable development at Hainan University for the League of Tropical Universities 2025 Summit (14-15 April 2025). The engagement at Hainan University highlighted UNITAR’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and international cooperation across tropical regions.

Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, UNITAR Division for Prosperity Director, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, emphasizing the transformative power of youth in addressing global challenges. Her remarks highlighted the need for educational systems to equip young leaders with skills in economic development, leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly in tropical regions.