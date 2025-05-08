Hollywood Disrupted: SHARE Empowers Filmmakers with Community-Driven Funding Model

This is about more than just funding films, it’s about fundamentally changing how films get made.” — Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHARE , the new filmmaker -first platform disrupting Hollywood’s traditional gatekeeping, is proud to announce its Community Greenlight Initiative. SHARE commits to fund independent film projects directly from its platform's growth and community support. It’s a bold new model aimed at building a stronger, more sustainable future for independent filmmakers.At the heart of SHARE’s mission is a simple promise: "We Grow, You Grow." As the platform expands, so does its investment in the creative community. With every major growth milestone reached, SHARE will launch a new funding round exclusively for its members. Unlike traditional studio systems where executives dictate what gets made, SHARE puts the decision-making power back where it belongs, with the film community itself.Unlike most tech platforms serving the film industry, which generate millions in revenue each month without reinvesting in the creators who fuel their success, SHARE is built differently. The company believes that the filmmakers driving the industry forward should also benefit from its growth. Through its Community Greenlight Initiative, SHARE pledges to allocate a portion of its earnings directly back to the filmmaking community. This groundbreaking strategy ensures that as SHARE expands, so does its commitment to funding projects, supporting creative talent, and helping filmmakers get back to work.Filmmakers never pay the investment back—instead, they pay it forward. A small percentage of each film’s success goes back into the Community Greenlight fund, helping fuel the next round of projects and giving more filmmakers the chance to bring their stories to life.The first Community Greenlight round will award five filmmakers $20,000 each to produce short films totaling $100,000 in direct investment, once SHARE reaches its first milestone of 10,000 pro subscribers. Pro memberships are just $9.99/month, and every subscription helps SHARE bring more funding directly to the film community, empowering members to vote on the projects they want to see green lit and made.“We’re building a platform where filmmakers don’t have to wait for permission. The community gets to choose.” said Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARE.How It Works:- Once SHARE reaches 10,000 Pro Members, they unlock their first Community Greenlight funding round.- Filmmakers add their projects to SHARE and launch their own campaigns, rallying the SHARE community, friends, family, and fans to vote.- The project with the most votes at the deadline gets the funding. It’s that simple.- In the first round, five filmmakers will each receive $20,000 in production funding for their short films. This cycle repeats every time SHARE hits a new milestone. More members = more films funded with bigger budgets.SHARE is democratizing how films get made, putting the power back in the hands of the creative community. No gatekeepers. Just stories chosen by the people. With this initiative, SHARE is not only creating opportunities for filmmakers to get their work funded and seen, but also fostering a new creator economy built on transparency, empowerment, and community-driven decision making.To learn more or become a Pro Member, visit https://theshareplatform.com About SHARE:SHARE is a revolutionary platform founded by filmmakers for filmmakers, dedicated to democratizing the entertainment industry by providing tools, funding, and exposure for independent creators around the world. By completely reimagining the financial model of filmmaking, SHARE is creating an ecosystem where creators have direct access to funding, services, and collaboration—all while ensuring they retain control over their work.

