Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,090 in the last 365 days.

Draft Rural Lands Guidebook available for review and comment

The Department of Commerce is seeking feedback on draft guidance designed to assist counties in developing the rural lands element of their comprehensive plans.

The new Rural Element Guidebook (PDF) is available in draft form for public comment until May 23. Comments can be submitted through an online comment form.

The Growth Management Act requires most counties in Washington to include a rural element in their comprehensive plan to help define and protect rural character. Once finalized, the Rural Element Guidebook will be a resource for counties in the process of creating and updating their rural lands element consistent with the Growth Management Act.

For questions, contact Deanah Watson at Deanah.Watson@Commerce.Wa.Gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Draft Rural Lands Guidebook available for review and comment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more