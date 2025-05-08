LEGACY CANNABIS GENETICS STUDY LAUNCHES COMMUNITY MEETINGS TO TAKE CALIFORNIA’S UNDERSTANDING TO NEXT LEVEL

Cannabis has been hidden in plain sight without academic attention for too long.

“People and Their Plants, a Community-Driven Study” tours the state inviting stakeholders to contribute to legacy cannabis history and help plan its future

Our Community Meetings will help to uncover the very human story of this remarkable plant in California ” — Genine Coleman, Executive Director, Origins Council

A first-of-its-kind research study of California's cannabis history, communities and botany, the Legacy Cannabis Genetics study (LCG) today announced the next step in its community engagement efforts, a series of live, in-person, statewide community events. Driven by an inclusive Community Based Participatory Research model—which includes community members, organizational representatives, and academic researchers working in an equitable partnership for all aspects of the research process—these Community Meetings will gather legacy cannabis pioneers, stakeholders, and future industry leaders for intensive two-day collaborations to expand and further the work being done by the LCG study.

“We recognize that the communities we serve are the experts,” says Origins Council Executive Director Genine Coleman. “By going to the people who have devoted themselves to the plant for generations, we are able to implement a rigorous academic approach to understanding cannabis’ legacy in the Golden State. Our Community Meetings will help to uncover the very human story of this remarkable plant in California and help to introduce leaders and pioneers to the greater public in order to help shape community and shared understanding.”

Community Meetings Schedule

Free and open to the public, Community Meetings are live events that foster knowledge sharing and personal connections. Meetings are generally held 1pm-5pm and are supported by local community organizations. Advance registration is recommended; all details are available at the Legacy Genetics website.

Nevada County • Fri.-Sat., May 9-10

Supported by: Nevada County Cannabis Alliance

Venue: Bodhi Hive, 420 Providence Mine Road, Nevada City

Sonoma County • Fri.-Sat., May 16-17

Supported by: Sonoma County Cannabis Alliance and Hessel Farmers Grange

Venue: Hessel Farmers Grange Hall, 5400 Blank Road, Sebastopol

Mendocino County • Sun.-Mon., May 18-19

Supported by: Mendocino Cannabis Alliance

Venue: The Brambles, 8800 Hwy. 128, Philo

San Diego County • Sun.-Mon., June 15-16

Supported by: United Core Alliance and Council of Equity Advocacy San Diego

Venue: Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego

Bay Area • Fri.-Sat., June 20-21

Supported by: United Core Alliance and Equity Trade Network

Venue: Friday, Meadow HQ, 60 13th St., San Francisco

Venue: Saturday, Root’d in the 510 Dispensary, 4444 Telegraph Ave., Oakland - Note: This event only is slated to run 11am-3pm

Santa Cruz County • Sun.-Mon., June 22-23

Supported by: Central California Cannabis Club

Venue: Resource Center for NonViolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz

Trinity County • Fri.-Sat., June 27-28

Supported by: Trinity County Agriculture Alliance

Venue: North Fork Grange Hall, 131 Dutch Creek Road, Junction City

Humboldt County • Sun.-Mon., June 29-30

Supported by: Humboldt County Growers Alliance

Venue: Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane, Redway

About ‘Legacy Cannabis Genetics - People and Their Plants: A Community-Driven Study’

Funded by a $2.7 million dollar grant from the California Department of Cannabis Control, the project incorporates public education and Community-Based Participatory Research to implement the standard methods and systems used across agriculture to define, document, and legally protect as intellectual property the individual and collective genetic resources of legacy cannabis breeders and legacy cannabis cultivation communities. www.legacygenetics.org



