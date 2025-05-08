Image list the benefits of PHIA and course schedule.

Launching the Public Health Impact Academy, an initiative designed to equip public health professionals with the tools needed to improve health outcomes.

We created PHIA to close the gap between theory and practice to offer professionals—from students to seasoned leaders—the real-world skills, community, and confidence to transform health systems.” — Dr. Jovonni Spinner

WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Public Health Launches the Public Health Impact Academy to Empower Public Health Equity Leaders.Beacon Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the Public Health Impact Academy (PHIA), a groundbreaking professional development initiative designed to equip public health professionals with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to lead boldly and drive systemic change through an equity lens. Created by nationally recognized public health strategist and Maryland Health Care Commissioner Dr. Jovonni Spinner, PHIA addresses urgent workforce needs as the field of public health faces increasing demands, program cuts, and a rapidly evolving landscape.PHIA offers a series of dynamic, evidence-based virtual courses led by expert facilitators across sectors including government, academia, nonprofits, and health systems. Building on the public health core competencies, each course blends interactive learning with practical strategies that participants can immediately apply in their work. Participants are also eligible to earn Continuing Education (CE) credits for CHES and MCHES certifications.Key Topics Include:Health Equity 101Cultural Competence & HumilityHealth Literacy & Inclusive CommunicationCommunity Engagement & EmpowermentEquitable Program DesignPublic Health LeadershipIn an era where public trust is fragile and health disparities persist, PHIA equips professionals with the tools to build inclusive programs, strengthen community relationships, and drive policy and practice that reflect lived realities. We believe that representation, access for all, and culturally responsive public health strategies should be at the center of public health practice.“This is more than a training—it’s a catalyst for change” Dr. Spinner added. “PHIA is about building public health leaders who don’t just adapt to change, but create it.”Courses are open for registration with early bird discounts available for a limited time.To learn more and register, visit: www.beaconpublichealth.com/phia

