Solid Waste to Conduct Regular Garbage Pickup on Memorial Day

Published on May 07, 2025

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will provide regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and bulky trash services on Monday, May 26, 2025 – Memorial Day.

Residents who receive garbage, recycling, and bulky trash collection on Mondays should place their items in front of their homes the evening before collection day. All items must be placed curbside on the public right-of-way and positioned at least five feet away from any objects, such as poles, fences, mailboxes, or parked vehicles.

The Mini Dump Facility will also be open on Memorial Day from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Residents may drop off bulky trash items at the facility, located at 1290 NW 20th Street, Miami, FL 33142. Proof of City of Miami residency is required for disposal.

For more information about the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311 or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.