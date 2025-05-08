MTI Awarded 5-Year, $74M Contract to Provide UX/UI & Human Factors Engineering Support for NIWC Pacific’s C4ISR Systems

We are honored to support NIWC Pacific’s mission to advance critical defense systems with user-centered innovation,” — MTI’s CEO, Doug Cherry

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Technologies, Inc (MTI) , a leading provider of user experience and engineering solutions for mission-critical systems, announced today it has been awarded a 5-year contract to support the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC) in the development and sustainment of C4ISR systems and products.Under this contract, MTI will deliver a full range of UX/UI design, Human Factors Engineering, User-Centered Design, and Human-Machine Interaction services to enhance operational effectiveness for the Navy.“We are honored to support NIWC Pacific’s mission to advance critical defense systems with user-centered innovation,” said MTI’s CEO, Doug Cherry. “Our work will help ensure that warfighters have access to intuitive, effective, and reliable systems that drive mission success.”“Our expertise in human factors and user-centered design allows us to create solutions that not only meet operational requirements but also enhance performance, usability, and safety, across diverse military applications,” Gary Loberg, Director of Business Development added.The effort reinforces MTI’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative, mission-focused engineering and design solutions to U.S. defense agencies and military stakeholders.For more information, visit https://mti-inc.com About Monterey TechnologiesMTI is an engineering and design firm specializing in Human Factors Engineering, User-Centered Design, and advanced UX/UI solutions for mission-critical systems. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense, MTI empowers warfighters with intuitive, reliable, and effective technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.