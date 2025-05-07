Treeline, Inc. Awarded by Forbes as One of America’s Best Recruiting Firms and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2025

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treeline, Inc., a leading provider of sales recruiting and sales staffing services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded by Forbes as one of America’s Best Recruiting Firms and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2025. This prestigious recognition, presented in partnership with Statista, highlights Treeline’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction in the recruiting and staffing industry.

The Forbes list celebrates the top award-winning staffing firms across the nation, based on surveys of over 49,200 external recruiters and 20,800 HR professionals, hiring managers, and candidates. Firms are ranked for their outstanding service, superior talent delivery, and exceptional client results.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Forbes(https://www.treelineinc.com/blog/treeline-inc-awarded-by-forbes-as-one-of-americas-best-recruiting-firms-and-temporary-staffing-firms-for-2025/) and to be recognized among the best in the industry," said Dan Fantasia, CEO of Treeline, Inc. "This recognition reflects the passion, expertise, and relentless drive of our entire team. At Treeline, we remain focused on helping our clients build elite, high-performing sales organizations by connecting them with top-tier talent."

For over two decades, Treeline, Inc. has been the trusted partner of thousands of companies and employers seeking to build world-class sales teams. Unlike many staffing agencies that focus broadly, Treeline specializes in sales recruiting — providing employers with a highly targeted, technology-driven approach to sourcing elite candidates.

Through their proprietary Treeline Resume® platform and a database of over 200,000 qualified sales professionals, Treeline guarantees rapid placements — often delivering top candidates within just three days. Their commitment to urgency, precision, and quality ensures businesses of all sizes can scale their revenue organizations with the right sales talent.

Whether companies are looking for full-time hires, fractional CRO leadership, or temporary hiring agency solutions, Treeline empowers employers to achieve their growth goals with speed and confidence.

This recent Forbes honor is just one of many accolades Treeline has earned, further positioning the firm as an industry leader among award-winning temporary staffing firms and the nation's best recruiting firms for sales talent.



About Treeline, Inc.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Treeline, Inc. (https://www.treelineinc.com/) has been transforming the sales recruiting industry for over 24 years. Known for their exceptional sales staffing services, Treeline connects companies with top-performing sales professionals through cutting-edge technology, consultative partnership, and unparalleled recruiting expertise. Treeline also offers Fractional CRO consulting services to help businesses achieve scalable revenue growth and leadership alignment.

