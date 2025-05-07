Nursing home pronouns law viewed positively at state Supreme Court hearing

The California Supreme Court appeared likely Tuesday to uphold a state law that makes it a crime for nursing home workers to deliberately and repeatedly refer to a transgender resident with a name or pronoun that differs from the one they prefer.

