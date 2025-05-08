Green Watch Solutions to Showcase Industry-Leading Cannabis Operations Surveillance at Benzinga Chicago Conference 2025

Green Watch Solutions' team watching camera feeds

Green Watch Solutions to showcase leading cannabis operations and productivity surveillance at the 2025 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Watch Solutions, the premier provider of operations video surveillance for the cannabis industry, will showcase its innovative security and productivity solutions at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, scheduled for June 9-10, 2025, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois.As a leader in cannabis productivity and theft surveillance, Green Watch Solutions specializes in helping cannabis operators improve operational efficiency, significantly reduce costs, and prevent theft through advanced video analytics operated by live experts. Unique to our approach, we leverage a dedicated team of over 300 offshore specialists based in South Asia, delivering 24/7 live video analysis tailored to meet the distinct challenges faced by cannabis businesses nationwide. With over 10 years of experience in both video surveillance and the cannabis industry, our mission is to provide specialized surveillance solutions that address the complex needs of cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations.Visitors are invited to meet Michael Thompson, Director – National Account Manager, at Booth 310. With a background as Head of Security for Stiiizy and as an Account Manager at Good Guard Security, Mr. Thompson brings extensive industry expertise.“Green Watch Solutions is the only platform specifically designed for cannabis operators seeking to enhance productivity, lower operational costs, and combat theft through reliable offshore live video analysis teams,” says Mr. Thompson. “Our platform seamlessly integrates with existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and current video feeds, providing unmatched expertise in cannabis security and operational management.”He continues, “Our plug-and-play system requires no new hardware — it’s a cost-effective, highly reliable solution that transforms security and operational oversight without disrupting your existing setup.”By utilizing Green Watch Solutions’ productivity surveillance platform, clients have seen significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and increased oversight of internal theft. Mr. Thompson states, “It’s the most efficient way for operators and owners to gain real insight into their daily operations without the painstaking task of constantly watching surveillance screens yourself. Green Watch Solutions does it for you, providing live incident updates in real time.”About Green Watch Solutions:Green Watch Solutions is a trusted provider of operations video surveillance tailored for the cannabis industry. By deploying a team of highly trained offshore professionals, we deliver cost-efficient security systems and operational analytics designed to help cannabis businesses reduce theft, improve productivity, and streamline compliance — all without the need for extensive hardware investments.Visit us at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference 2025, Booth #310 in Chicago, to learn how Green Watch Solutions can safeguard and optimize your cannabis operations.



