Syntopa enters collaboration with Mendel Biotechnology

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syntopa Inc (Syntopa) has announced that it has entered a license agreement with SF Bay Area-based crop trait technology provider, Mendel Biotechnology, Inc. (Mendel).Under the terms of the relationship, Syntopa will be granted access to Mendel intellectual property, including a proprietary collection of plant germplasm, to enable the discovery and development of new technology to enhance carbon and nitrogen capture. Syntopa will receive exclusive rights to commercialize products that result from the project.Oliver J. Ratcliffe, CEO of Mendel, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Syntopa. Their company has a very experienced scientific leadership team, and they are making truly remarkable progress towards the development of biologically-based products that provide significant benefits in carbon capture. As well as mitigation of climate change, the approach also has the potential to benefit soil health and reduce the dependence of farmers on synthetic nutritional products.”Hans E. E. Holtan, CEO of Syntopa, commented, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Mendel, a recognized leader in plant biotechnology with an impressive collection of plant materials and a robust intellectual property portfolio focused on plant gene regulation. Gaining access to Mendel’s unique and diverse bioenergy crop germplasm, as well as IP related to crop responses and interactions with environmental microbes, represents a significant opportunity for Syntopa. These assets will enable us to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative technologies aligned with our core missions: advancing atmospheric carbon removal and reducing fertilizer dependency—while simultaneously enhancing crop yields. We are excited to launch this partnership and look forward to integrating these advances into our development pipeline.”About Syntopa:Syntopa, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology startup based in Alameda, California, dedicated to developing breakthrough solutions for climate mitigation and sustainable agriculture. The company develops microbial and biological products that enhance natural rock weathering, accelerate stable carbon fixation, and improve soil health—reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers.By combining synthetic biology with plant and microbial sciences, Syntopa is advancing regenerative technologies that sequester atmospheric carbon and support resilient, low-input farming systems. With a focus on both environmental impact and agricultural productivity, Syntopa is helping chart a path toward a more sustainable future.For more information, please visit: https://www.syntopa.com Contact: Hans.Holtan@syntopa.comAbout Mendel:Mendel Biotechnology, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay based crop biotechnology firm, which was founded by a group of leading plant scientists in 1997. The company has completed numerous past collaborations, including with BP and Bayer Crop Science, and has built a large portfolio of intellectual property around genetic trait technology with applications in crops. Mendel is actively licensing its IP for applications in a wide range of plant species, on a global basis.For more information, please visit: https://www.mbi-holdings.com Contact: management@mbi-holdings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.