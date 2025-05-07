HIP Video Promo Presents: Mack Holland releases all new faith based music video 'My God Is Amazing'

Mack Holland's 'My God Is Amazing' Delivers a Joyful Celebration of Grace and Gratitude

GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mack Holland isn’t an everyday gospel artist, he’s a beacon of spiritual light. Fearlessly speaking from the heart, he transforms divine love into soul-stirring celebrations and profound testaments. Growing up in Aiken, South Carolina, Holland sang with local groups, nurturing his deep love for creativity. Turning to poetry as a teenager, his eloquent prose led him to Nashville, where he recorded five debut tracks at Paramount Studios. However, his roots in the Baptist Church and Catholic schools instilled a higher calling, one that could not be ignored. So, he let his faith guide his writing, a decision that altered his entire life and catapulted him into spiritual enlightenment. Now an accomplished author, musician, and spiritual motivator, it’s clear why he’s a beloved figure in the gospel music community. Few are as dedicated—or as sincere. Surrounding himself with good people and steady inspiration in Augusta, Georgia, he’s ready to deliver his spiritual messages to the world. With God guiding his artistry, he’s truly unstoppable.

“My God is Amazing” is more than a declaration of gratitude; it’s a proclamation of awe. This simple yet powerful phrase captures the depth of God’s glory and the countless blessings He bestows upon the world. Holland’s first collaboration with Atlanta producer Willie Smith on this track couldn’t have been more effortless. Together, they crafted a soothing, universal sound with a resounding message—a “great blessing” and a sign of more joint projects to come. Holland’s plainspoken lyricism feels intimate and sincere, as if he’s unveiling deep truths from within, letting inspiration flow like a swift current. A soaring gospel chorus elevates his shimmering testament: what God has done is simply “amazing.” Since its release, the track has landed in the Top 20 on the DRT Gospel charts, striking a chord with audiences far and wide. While Holland speaks from his own experience, giving thanks for the blessings in his life, listeners from all walks of life can find their truth in his heartfelt words. A genuine reflection of Holland’s beliefs, journey, and artistry, “My God Is Amazing” embodies the mission behind the music, delivering a vibrant Mack Holland staple: a joyful celebration of grace and gratitude.

There was only one place Holland had in mind for the “My God Is Amazing” music video: the picturesque Freedom Park, a natural wonderland tucked into the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina. Surrounded by God’s presence and His magnificent creations, Holland radiates with pride, even walking through the dusky landscape. When he throws his hands up to the sky, arms spread like wings, his passion is unmistakable. God is the force guiding his life journey, and “My God Is Amazing” is an opportunity to honor those blessings with a pure heart. He’s even wearing a jacket adorned with crosses, worn for the first time especially for this video, as a testament to the Lord’s positive influence on every part of his life. As audiences sing along with Holland’s praise, backdropped by a sky of fiery clouds, it’s impossible not to absorb some of Holland’s peace. God is his light, and that will never change. And moments like this are just a glimpse into the gratitude Mack Holland carries, and luckily, continues to share.

