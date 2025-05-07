Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award Winner for Voter Registration  

May 7, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award. This award recognizes the school for registering at least 85 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute, and the Fentress County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are incredibly proud of these students at Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute for their enthusiasm in increasing civic engagement and participation among their peers,” said Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams. “Their hard work demonstrates that the future of our community and state is bright.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

