Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Red Boiling Springs High School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration   

May 7, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has presented Red Boiling Springs High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Red Boiling Springs High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Red Boiling Springs High School, and the Macon County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Red Boiling Spring High School’s designation as an Anne Dallas Dudley Gold winner demonstrates this school community’s passion and commitment to becoming civically engaged,” said Macon County Administrator of Elections Barry Doss. “Through their participation, these students have shown us they are ready to lead our community and our state.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

