HIP Video Promo Presents: Triple Blaxxx premieres brand new music video 'Motivation' on Music-News.com

Triple Blaxxx Ignites Dance Floors with Transformative New Single "Motivation"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master motivator and vibration curator Triple Blaxxx is stepping back onto the scene, channeling his reggae roots into fresh tracks that light spirits and ignite dance floors. Starting in the late 90s and early 2000s, he sang background with Jamaican reggae deejay Tony Rebel and his crew, and a sparkle lit in his eye. Traveling to shimmering cities worldwide awakened something deep inside him, so strong that he took a leap of faith, moving from Jamaica to Los Angeles to “do the music thing” for real. At first, things were looking up. He and his band were generating buzz and even had a collaboration lined up with Snoop Dogg—until complications with the record label brought it all crashing down. Forced to drop his label and start over, he considered abandoning his musical mission altogether.

Years later, in a trailer tucked away in Northern California, he found himself alone, asking, “What am I doing here?” But the crisp air and towering redwoods tapped into the depths of his spirit, reigniting his creative fire and spiritual connection to the world through writing, music, and life itself. Now, with a new outlook and sense of purpose, he’s picking up the pen, returning to music with an electric charge. Drawing from reggae, hip-hop, R&B, soul, and beyond, Triple Blaxxx’s sound is fluid and unbound, crafted for the soul, not the genre. At the center is his voice, rich with warmth and magnetic as a rippling flame. With a new album on the horizon, he’s charting a brand new trajectory—one driven by hope, joy, and the talent to “spark a vibe” anytime, anywhere.

Rekindling his connection to the world and the greater universe has produced an interesting side effect: a steady stream of inspired writing. Though Triple Blaxxx has filled books of lyrics over the years, “Motivation” came to him in a sudden burst, capturing the essence of his renewed artistic and personal chapter. “Motivation” is exactly the kind of track the human family needs right now—a vibrant, soul-stirring push of encouragement, wrapped in a hypnotic fusion of reggae warmth and hip-hop grit. Reggae has always been rooted in grounded, earthy vibrations, while hip-hop delivers a raw, punchy edge. Modern sub-genres like “trap dancehall” pull and weave those elements together, and Triple Blaxxx knows exactly how to tap into that synergy. A speaker-rattling trap beat powers the track forward, while his heartfelt lyrics keep it grounded, creating an anthem that resonates far and wide. What makes Triple Blaxxx a true motivational force? He’s lived it. He knows what it means to start over, to fight for a dream, to rise from the ashes. Each line is dripping with passion, fueled by a spirit restored. Confidence is everything, and Triple Blaxxx genuinely believes in humanity. “Just keep your goal in sight,” he assures, “and you’re gonna be alright.”

The cinematography in the “Motivation” music video is nothing short of stunning—a vibrant display of the City of Angels and Triple Blaxxx’s place within it. It hits all of the classic music video notes: colorful outfits, expansive soundstages, and breathtaking shots all across the city, from towering high-rises to painted murals and quaint bungalows. Woven throughout are powerful snapshots of real people striving to grow, to do better, and live more fully. By simply showing their faces, Triple Blaxxx reminds listeners that every story matters. He’s here to celebrate strength, because everyone can create meaningful change in ones lives—all creatives need is a spark of motivation to propel audiences forward. Triple Blaxxx is that beacon of light. He carries an unmistakable sense of pride. More than just a music video, it’s a love letter to the resilient city he fell hard for years ago—a homage to the place that launched his journey. Now, he’s prepared to take the city—and the world—by storm. It’s only a matter of time. And he’s already offered the blueprint for others to follow in his footsteps—there’s no time to waste. “You got life in you,” he says, “so go ahead and live it.”

More Triple Blaxxx at HIP Video Promo

More Triple Blaxxx on YouTube

More Triple Blaxxx on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.