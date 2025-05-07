Black Unicorn Factory Sets U.S. Record as Largest Black-Owned Venture Capital Firm, using Alternative Funding

A smart new way to invest without spending a dime

Black Unicorn Factory redefines venture capital with SEC-compliant non-cash investments.

The power of ‘other consideration’ under SEC rules has been overlooked. We’ve used it to fund businesses, especially those owned by minorities, who just needed a different path to capital says Stewart” — John Stewart, CEO Black Unicorn Factory

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Unicorn Factory (BUF), a Los Angeles-based venture catalyst, has achieved a historic milestone, officially becoming the largest Black-owned venture capital firm in U.S. history by volume of startups funded and total equity issued. BUF has facilitated more than $500 million in alternative investment capital, supporting over 150 early-stage companies across various industries, helping them accelerate growth and prepare for the public markets.This landmark achievement signals a transformational shift in the venture capital landscape. Unlike traditional firms that rely solely on cash-based investing, BUF leverages non-traditional, SEC-compliant methods rooted in the concept of "cash or other consideration" as allowed under exemptions like Reg CF, Reg C, Reg D, Reg A, and Rule 701.Through pioneering strategies such as equity-for-effort, stock-for-barter, and the flagship Follow Me For Equity (FMFE) program, BUF democratizes investment, extending capital access to gig workers, influencers, and communities historically excluded from startup equity.“Many have overlooked the power of ‘other consideration’ under SEC rules. We’ve used it to fuel businesses—especially those owned by minorities—who just needed a different path to capital and scale,” said Johnny Stewart, Founder and CEO of Black Unicorn Factory.BUF’s inclusive approach turns value creation into equity. From social media engagement and influencer reach to strategic partnerships and gig-based work, contributors earn stock through measurable efforts, all tracked and disclosed via audit-ready general ledger entries.With a digital network exceeding 120 million social media impressions, BUF combines financial and cultural capital to redefine what a venture capital firm can be. It’s not just a fund—it’s a movement empowering a new generation of diverse entrepreneurs and community-driven investors.About Black Unicorn FactoryBlack Unicorn Factory is a Los Angeles-based venture catalyst committed to democratizing access to capital. By leveraging SEC-authorized non-traditional investing, BUF empowers underrepresented founders and communities to build, scale, and succeed in the innovation economy.

