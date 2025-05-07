Joye Law Firm Secures $6.25 Million Settlement for Family Devastated by I-95 Semi-Truck

Charleston, South Carolina — Joye Law Firm is proud to announce a $6.25 million settlement on behalf of a family whose lives were permanently altered after a catastrophic tractor-trailer collision on I-95 in South Carolina. The crash, which occurred in November 2020, left a family’s patriarch with permanent brain damage and caused injuries to his stepdaughter and infant grandson who were also in the car.

The family was driving through South Carolina during a trip from Ohio to Florida when their sedan was violently rear-ended by a semi-truck in a multi-vehicle crash. The impact caused life-threatening injuries to the driver of the sedan, and led to a nearly four-year legal battle to hold the trucking company accountable.

Leading the case were Mark Joye, Partner and Head of Joye Law Firm’s Litigation Department, and Attorney Melissa Mosier of Joye Law Firm’s Columbia office, with key support from Case Manager Ashley Graham. Their work uncovered evidence of corporate negligence, including dashcam footage of the truck driver speeding through fog and rain while on a hands-free phone call, and internal records showing a troubling lack of safety training and oversight.

To build the case, Joye Law Firm assembled a team of experts, including accident reconstructionists, life care planners, and trucking industry specialists, to dismantle the defense’s arguments and prepare the case for trial in federal court. The trucking company resisted settlement until late-stage negotiations began, but ultimately agreed to an out-of-court $6.25 million resolution.

“One of the reasons I’m so proud to be a lawyer is that I don’t just state what I believe, I prove it,” Attorney Mosier said. “We put the defense’s arguments to the test, and showed we had the winning hand by turning their own experts against them.”

The funds will cover medical expenses, lost income, and long-term support for the family, including the wife who became a full-time caregiver. Despite the physical and emotional toll, the family expressed deep gratitude for the legal team’s tireless efforts and daily communication over the years.

“You only get one chance to get fair compensation,” Attorney Mark Joye explains. “You have to make sure you’ve answered every question and accounted for every need, because once it’s done, you can’t go back and ask for more.”

This case stands as a powerful reminder of the importance of early legal intervention, rigorous investigation, and compassionate advocacy in commercial trucking accidents. Joye Law Firm continues to fight for families across South Carolina and beyond who are injured by negligence on our highways.

Attorneys Joye and Mosier recently sat down with the family for an in-depth interview about the case, its challenges, and the impact of the outcome. Watch the full video and learn more about the case here: https://www.joyelawfirm.com/case-study/6-25-million-settlement-for-victim-of-semi-truck-crash-on-i-95/.

Since opening in 1968, the attorneys at Joye Law Firm have worked diligently to help the people of South Carolina during their most challenging times. With over 300 combined years of experience and six offices across the state, our attorneys provide legal assistance in cases involving auto accidents, dog bites, slip and falls, and workers’ compensation, ensuring our clients receive the support and justice they deserve.

