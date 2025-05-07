Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Law Enforcement Leaders Join in Opposition to LB677

Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers, with Nebraska law enforcement leaders, announced strong, unified opposition to AM1251 to LB677, a bill known as the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Regulation Act. Amendment 1251 is a 124-page amendment introduced late last week and voted out of the General Affairs Committee. Attorney General Hilgers was joined in his opposition by the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association, the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska (PCAN), and was joined at the press conference by a number of statewide law enforcement leaders. Attorney General Hilgers delivered a letter, signed by law enforcement leaders around the state, to Speaker Arch outlining some of their concerns.

Rather than leave intact the regulatory scheme voted on by the voters, AM1251 would create a recreational marijuana system in Nebraska, that would fuel the black market, weaken public safety, restrict law enforcement, and weaken responsible parties like cities and schools from deciding what is best for their communities. Among other things, the letter describes how the restrictions for “medical use” are really illusory, how it provides blanket immunity from civil and criminal penalties to unscrupulous health practitioners, and pushes marijuana into every nook and cranny in the state.

“This amendment is packaged as a medical marijuana regulatory bill necessary to put in place the will of the voters. It is anything but. Instead, this 124-page amendment would tear up the regulatory system the voters passed and, in its place, paves the way for recreational marijuana, supercharges casual use in Nebraska, and significantly weakens public safety. Nebraska law enforcement sends a clear message in opposition to this amendment,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Statements from Nebraska Law Enforcement Leaders:

Sarpy County Sheriff Greg London

“Amendment 1251 essentially creates a framework for full-blown recreational marijuana. This will empower those who break the law and remove power from law enforcement.”

Polk County Sheriff Dwaine W. Ladwig

“This bill is recreational marijuana impersonating medical marijuana. It goes against what the people voted for and expands it far greater than ever intended by voters.”

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka

“This bill would protect existing Delta-8 smoke shops that are located near schools and put our kids at risk. We are stepping up together as law enforcement officials to protect Nebraska children.”

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson

“Marijuana remains federally illegal. Our office is going to continue to enforce the law, but this bill will create confusion and inevitably lead to recreational marijuana.”

Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff William Niemack

“If this bill passes, it will be an uphill battle for law enforcement officers who are trying to keep impaired drivers off our roads. It will blur the lines between those who are using marijuana recreationally and driving under the influence and those who have marijuana for medicinal purposes in their vehicles.”

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker

“Our office is concerned with the potential impacts of and increased number of impaired drivers on Nebraska roads. Currently, marijuana is the second most commonly detected substance for drivers who are under the influence in the U.S.”

Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie

“The definition of Safety is to be protected from or not exposed to danger or risk. As a legislative body responsible for writing into law decisions that safeguard the well-being and prosperity for our great state, safety should prioritize every decision you make. Legalizing a drug whose implemented legalization in other states has proven statistically harmful and entirely unsuccessful by way of criminality and overall safety seems contradictory to what should be your goal.”

Nebraska Law Enforcement Leaders Who Attended the Press Conference:

Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie

Dixon County 911 Director Sara Kumm

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker

Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff William Niemack

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner

Polk County Sheriff Dwaine W. Ladwig

Sarpy County Sheriff Greg London

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka

York County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Josh Gillespie