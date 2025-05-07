Greenwich Specialist Offers Medical Tattoos for Recovery Patients

Kauana Rocha

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Greenwich tattoo artist is helping cancer survivors and medical patients through specialized camouflage techniques rarely found outside major medical centers.

Kauana Rocha, who operates from a studio on East Putnam Avenue, has spent over a decade developing techniques for post-mastectomy areola reconstruction and scar concealment. With more than 40 certifications, her work represents an intersection between medical recovery and cosmetic artistry.

"It's not just about covering a scar—it's about helping someone recognize themselves again in the mirror," Rocha said in a recent interview.

The Brazilian-born artist uses a technique learned from tattoo artist Rodolpho Torres that involves matching pigments to individual skin tones. For cancer survivors, this can mean recreating areolas with a dimensional effect after mastectomy. For alopecia patients, it involves mimicking natural hair patterns in eyebrows.

Rocha's multilingual background—she speaks Portuguese, English, and Spanish—has helped her work with diverse clients in the Greenwich area, where her medical camouflage tattooing studio has accumulated five-star reviews.

Her approach focuses on consultations that prepare clients for the emotional aspects of the procedures. "I've had clients cry tears of joy seeing their new brows or looking at their skin after a scar camouflage treatment," she noted.

The Greenwich studio provides treatments using organic and vegan pigments, which Rocha says creates more natural-looking results while being suitable for sensitive skin types that might react to conventional tattoo inks.

Beyond local recognition, Rocha's specialized semi-permanent makeup techniques have received attention in VOGUE and Greenwich Lifestyle publications. She continues to train internationally to incorporate new methods into her practice at The Brow & Some.

For many patients, these procedures represent the final step in medical recovery journeys, particularly for those dealing with visible changes from surgeries or conditions that affect physical appearance.

