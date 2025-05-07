Learn to craft with turkey feathers at a virtual MDC event May 21

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Are you trying to think of ways to utilize the feathers from a turkey you harvested this season? Do you want ideas of how to tap into your creative side? Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a free virtual program on May 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. This program will showcase different ways that turkey feathers can be used. Whether it’s as a wreath, jewelry, or any other type of creation, turkey feathers do not need to be thrown away after a turkey has been processed. Instead, cut the wings off the turkey (bone in) and tail, and drop them in the freezer. Pluck the body feathers, bag them, and freeze those as well. MDC staff will instruct participants how to prep feathers for crafting after they have been frozen.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4C5. Questions about the event can be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov.