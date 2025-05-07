i-ESG Showcases AI-Powered ESG Data Management Solution to Address ESG Complexity at Dubai AI Festival

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG SUSTAINABILITY CONSULTING AND DATA SOLUTIONS L.L.C. (i-ESG) drew attention at the Dubai AI Festival by presenting its AI-powered ESG data management solution, designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of ESG data handling.As AI continues to expand across various sectors, its application in ESG remains limited—despite the growing need for scalable and intelligent tools to manage complex ESG data streams.At the festival held last week, i-ESG introduced its technology that supports streamlined ESG data collection, processing, and reporting. The solution attracted strong interest from both government entities and industry stakeholders.■ A Targeted AI Approach to ESG ComplexityManaging ESG data is a growing challenge for organizations due to inconsistent formats, diverse indicators, and regulatory complexity.i-ESG’s AI-powered ESG data management solution supports key stages of the ESG workflow—including data acquisition, cleansing, analysis, and reporting—helping organizations reduce manual burdens and respond more efficiently to global and federal-level ESG requirements.The solution is aligned with global frameworks such as GRI and SASB, while also adapting to UAE-specific regulatory needs, offering a scalable foundation for both multinational and regionally focused entities.■ Expanding Local ESG Capacity through Strategic Investmenti-ESG considers the UAE a strategic base for advancing ESG practices across the MENA region and is strengthening its data-driven capabilities through partnerships and localized initiatives.This includes working with universities, supporting local talent development, and enhancing ESG-related data collection processes—efforts aimed at building a practical, AI-enabled ESG data environment.The company is currently in discussion with government-affiliated and state-owned institutions to explore potential collaborations, particularly around establishing ESG data foundations and applying AI to regional ESG challenges.■ Strengthened Presence via Government-Led Global Engagementi-ESG’s participation in the Dubai AI Festival was made possible through a government-affiliated international program supporting technology companies in expanding their global reach.This engagement reflects i-ESG’s long-term commitment to contributing to the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, particularly in enabling practical, AI-powered solutions for ESG data management.“AI is no longer optional for ESG—it’s essential,” said the Managing Director of i-ESG UAE. “The volume, variability, and velocity of ESG data demand smart systems. That’s why we believe AI is the real game changer for enabling actionable, credible, and scalable ESG management.”Looking ahead, i-ESG plans to deepen regional partnerships across education, research, and technology sectors while continuing to invest in local employment and market-specific ESG data capabilities.■ About i-ESGi-ESG SUSTAINABILITY CONSULTING AND DATA SOLUTIONS L.L.C. is a UAE-based B2B SaaS company specializing in AI-powered ESG data management.Founded on advanced ESG technology from Korea and built with a strong operational base in the UAE, i-ESG supports organizations in aligning with global frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD, while delivering tailored solutions for regional compliance and ESG performance tracking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.