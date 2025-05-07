Scout Space Awarded TACFI Contract to Enhance Space Domain Awareness via On-Board Data Processing for U.S. Space Force

Augmenting Tactical Intelligence Using On-Board Data Processing

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scout Space Inc. , a leading in-space observation service provider focused on space security and comprehensive Space Domain Awareness (SDA), has been awarded a $3.2M Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) Sequential Phase II contract by the United States Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Safari Office, with $1.6M coming from both SpaceWERX and Scout Space’s private match. This contract focuses on advancing the development and demonstration of a prototype data management system aimed at improving the tracking and custody of resident space objects (RSOs) through novel proprietary techniques.Building on Scout's successful Phase II effort which highlighted the benefits of Scout's sensing payloads providing augmentation for the Space Surveillance Network (SSN), this contract will focus on novel benefits such as resident space object (RSO) identification, custody, and delivering actionable intelligence in near-real-time to the warfighter."Our Phase II validated our approach and demonstrated the potential of our technology," said Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space Inc. "With this next phase, we are expanding on that success to develop and demonstrate algorithms that incorporate more robust detection, association, and intent estimation into a broader self-protect suite. This includes the integration of our Owl gimbaled SDA payloads, which will enhance space autonomy and tactical intelligence by leveraging on-board perception data."A key aspect of this initiative is the development of ground-based data processing and its integration into operational systems. Scout will create a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for data assimilation, incorporating advanced processing and data exploitation algorithms, in close collaboration with government stakeholders."We are confident in our ability to complete this project within the 24-month timeframe," Hover-Smoot added. "Our cost proposal is reasonable, with matching funds in place to ensure effective use of the government's investment."This contract aligns with Scout’s ongoing commitment to advancing space security and will leverage Scout’s expertise and technology to support the Space Force in improving space situational awareness and ensuring warfighter strategic advantages in, from, and to space.About Scout SpaceScout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout’s in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established2021 Startup of the Yeartitle. For more information, visit www.scout.space ###

