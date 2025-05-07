Scout Space Awarded TACFI Contract to Deliver New GEO Space Domain Awareness Sensor to U.S. Space Force

Advancing the Company’s GEO Sensor Networks Program

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scout Space Inc. , a leading in-space observation service provider focused on space security and comprehensive Space Domain Awareness (SDA), has been awarded a $3.8M Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) Sequential Phase II contract by the United States Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Safari Office, with $1.9M coming from both SpaceWERX and Scout Space’s private match. This contract highlights Scout’s innovative approach to advancing space safety, supporting U.S. national security, and delivering cutting-edge technology to both government and commercial customers in the space domain.With this funding, Scout will build the first geostationary orbit (GEO) flight unit for its Owl product line, a long-range, independently taskable optical payload system in support of SSC’s Space Safari Office. Designed to deliver object detection and orbit determination, the gimbaled optical Owl sensor strengthens SDA capabilities through advanced tracking and monitoring features, further positioning Scout as a leader in space security technologies.“The U.S. Space Force’s recognition of Scout’s potential is a testament to the growing importance of space domain awareness in today’s rapidly evolving space environment,” said Philip Hover-Smoot, CEO of Scout Space. “This contract not only accelerates our ongoing innovations but also marks a significant step in our mission to improve the safety and security of space for both commercial and government stakeholders.”The TACFI program will enable Scout to expand its delivery of advanced SDA data and observation systems, helping defense, civil, and private sector stakeholders maintain operational safety in orbit. This contract aligns with Scout’s long-term vision of deploying a distributed constellation of optical sensors, ultimately providing full GEO coverage and advancing global SDA networks.For more information, contact the Scout Space team at info@scout.space.About Scout SpaceScout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout’s in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve SDA and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established2021 Startup of the Yeartitle. For more information, visit www.scout.space ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.