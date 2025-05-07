COLORECTAL CANCER ALLIANCE LAUNCHES 'SCREEN SMART' TO MAKE LIFESAVING CANCER SCREENINGS EASIER FOR EVERYONE

Colorectal Cancer Alliance CEO Michael Sapienza unveils Screen Smart initiative to simplify screening decisions.

Survey Shows Americans Avoid CRC Screenings Due to Conflicts and Confusion

Our survey findings emphasize the need for Screen Smart to simplify and explain screening options in ways that connect with people.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laundry, childcare—even filing taxes—are being prioritized over potentially lifesaving colorectal cancer (CRC) screenings, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) State of Screening Survey. The survey findings also revealed that misconceptions keep Americans from getting screened, which can be a deadly mistake. As the leading nonprofit dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, the Alliance launched Screen Smart , a national initiative aimed at making colorectal cancer screenings easier to understand and more accessible to everyone.The Alliance State of Screening Survey, found that more than half of U.S. adults (51%) put everyday tasks ahead of getting screened for colorectal cancer. Shockingly, 69% said they’d rather file their taxes than get a colonoscopy. And while many know colonoscopies can detect cancer, 57% don’t realize that these screenings can actually prevent cancer by removing precancerous growths. If people knew this, 98% said they'd be more likely to get screened.“Our survey findings emphasize the need for Screen Smart to simplify and explain screening options in ways that connect with people,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Colorectal cancer is preventable, and the first step to saving lives is helping people understand why and how to get screened.”The Screen Smart initiative brings together insights from medical experts, researchers, and advocates to make colorectal cancer screening decisions easier for both patients and healthcare providers. Instead of overwhelming people with complicated decisions, the ongoing program will create easy-to-follow tools and plain-language resources so everyone can understand their options and take action.With so many new testing options available, it’s understandable that people feel uninformed, confused, or hesitant. Screen Smart provides a solution, offering support to make the process less intimidating and more accessible. Whether it's a colonoscopy or a stool-based test, what's most important is getting screened. Screen Smart will empower providers and patients to make better, more informed screening decisions.To learn more about Screen Smart and the Alliance’s colorectal cancer screening resources, visit: colorectalcancer.org/get-involved/advocate/become-advocate/screen-smart About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org

