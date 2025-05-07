Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City Receive Green Key Certification

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

Reinforcing Sustainability Excellence in Dubai’s Hospitality Sector

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step toward sustainability and environmental leadership, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City have proudly once again received the Green Key Certification from the Emirates Green Building Council. Further solidifying its commitment to sustainability, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City has also been awarded the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp for the second consecutive year.

Located in the heart of Dubai's innovation and entertainment districts, both hotels have become lifestyle landmarks known for blending exceptional hospitality with responsible operations. Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City offers a vibrant business-meets-leisure experience in the bustling Media City, while Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City stands as Dubai’s only motorsport-themed hotel, catering to racing enthusiasts, families, and eco-conscious travelers alike.

The Green Key is a global eco-label for the leisure industry. To earn Green Key certification, hotels must meet a comprehensive list of environmental requirements covering a wide range of criteria—from environmental policies and action plans to education and communication practices. Meanwhile, the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Net Zero 2050 strategy, is awarded after a rigorous evaluation covering 19 sustainability benchmarks. These include employee training, energy and waste management, and responsible food sourcing.

The hotels' sustainability practices include cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions such as solar hot water systems, resulting in a 65% reduction in electricity use and carbon emissions for hot water production at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. Both hotels have saved 179,080 gallons of water and reduced landfill waste by 36,720 kilograms year-over-year. Guest engagement is consistently fostered through initiatives like Earth Hour, the "Every Drop Counts" program and community efforts such as can collection drive and a plastic recycling campaign in partnership with EEG.

"We are extremely proud of this achievement. Sustainability is not a function—it’s part of our culture," said Stuart Birkwood, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City. "Receiving the Green Key Certification and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp is a testament to the daily efforts of our teams and the conscious choices of our guests. We will continue to innovate and inspire in everything we do."

For more information visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-media-city and https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/park-inn-dubai-motor-city

