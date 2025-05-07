Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces F.C. Boyd Christian School as Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award Winner for Voter Registration 

May 2, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that F.C. Boyd Christian School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for the fourth consecutive year, registering 100 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows F.C. Boyd Christian School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at F.C. Boyd Christian School, and the Warren County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are incredibly proud of F.C. Boyd Christian School for consistently being recognized with this remarkable civic distinction,” said Warren County Administrator of Elections Susie Davenport. “This group of seniors, and the previous three classes before them, have demonstrated an incredible desire to become engaged, lifelong voters. We know this experience will serve them and our community well in the future, and we thank the school’s staff, including Ms. Shelley Horton, for consistently encouraging students to become involved, community-minded adults."

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

