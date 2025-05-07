Maury County Schools Earn Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Awards for Voter Registration  

May 5, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently presented Hampshire Unit School, Mt. Pleasant High School, and Santa Fe Unit School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award for registering 100 percent of their eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Hampshire Unit School’s, Mt. Pleasant High School’s, and Santa Fe Unit School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at these schools, and the Maury County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to the senior classes of Santa Fe Unit School, Hampshire Unit School, and Mt. Pleasant High School,” said Maury County Administrator of Elections Chris McKinlay. “I am proud to have participated in their receiving the Anne Dallas Dudley Award because it shows me that the next generation cares about their community, state, and nation.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

