Welcoming with Purpose: JFF’s 2025 Refugee Support Grants

The Junaid Family Foundation is proud to announce grant funding to six organizations dedicated to supporting refugee communities in Greater Cleveland.

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) is proud to announce grant funding to six organizations dedicated to supporting refugee communities in Greater Cleveland. These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to change communities for the better with the aim of forever.Our 2025 grant recipients include three returning partners whose impact continues to create meaningful change:-Global Cleveland - Helping newcomers access job training and employment opportunities.-Asian Services in Action (ASIA Inc.) - Serving as a community hub that offers critical resources and support to immigrants and refugees.-Neighborhood Family Practice - Providing accessible, culturally competent healthcare tailored to the needs of refugee communities.We are equally excited to welcome three new grantees to our refugee support portfolio:-Partnership for Good Health - Connecting refugees to vital services through culturally responsive community health workers.-Re:Source Cleveland - Supporting newcomers as they pursue vocational training and navigate educational systems.-Cuyahoga Community College Foundation - Delivering English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) instruction directly in the workplace to help refugees thrive on the job.At JFF, we believe that refugee resettlement is not only a social responsibility, but also an investment in the resilience of our communities. Each of these organizations brings a unique and evidence-based approach to refugee support. We are honored to stand alongside our six partners as they deliver hope and opportunity to Cleveland’s newcomers.Stay up to date with JFF as we showcase these organizations and the impact generated through their respective programs throughout the upcoming year!The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website and LinkedIn

