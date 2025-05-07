Before, during and after severe weather, Verizon’s got you

Proactive measures and a robust network keep customers connected

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing threat of severe weather, including hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes, Verizon is reaffirming its commitment to keeping customers connected. Through resilient network infrastructure, specialized response teams, and proactive community support initiatives, Verizon is prepared to support customers, communities, and public safety agencies when it matters most.

“In the face of severe weather, we know our customers rely on Verizon. We understand the vital role connectivity plays in their life, and we work tirelessly to ensure that connectivity is there when they need us most,” said Joe Russo, Executive Vice President, Global Networks and Technology, Verizon. “That’s why we work year-round planning, building and fortifying our network operations to ensure we’re at our best when Mother Nature is at its worst.”

Keeping you connected

Verizon’s industry-leading network covers 99 percent of where people live, work and play. With built-in backup power, redundant fiber routes, and hardened infrastructure, our network is designed to withstand the harshest conditions. One hundred percent of Verizon’s macro cell sites have backup battery power, and in addition to permanent generators at critical network facilities and cell sites, we have more than 1,000 mobile generators on standby to maintain connectivity in the event of commercial power loss. Customers can always get real-time updates on the status of the network in their area via the Check Network Status tool on Verizon’s website or the My Verizon app.

Verizon runs to a crisis to meet the needs of the communities it serves, with a fleet of resources and specialized teams staged across the country to support response and recovery operations:

Nearly 3,000 network and satellite assets are ready to deploy to the hardest hit areas to serve as mobile cell sites, temporary emergency command centers, and self-contained basecamp operations, or conduct drone missions for infrastructure assessments.

Across the country, there are teams of highly-specialized engineers and technicians who train throughout the year in HAZMAT, disaster response, and incident management who stand ready to deploy in the event of a crisis.

Verizon’s Global Event Management Center monitors weather and all -hazards 24/7 365 days to mitigate risk to our teams and network and leads overall coordination of our crisis response and recovery operations.



Satellite when it matters most

Verizon's integration of satellite technology enhances network resilience and reliability, helping maintain vital connectivity when it matters most. In emergency situations where traditional cellular networks are impacted, satellite connections can provide a critical lifeline for Verizon customers. All Verizon customers with compatible devices can send text messages to any other customer device via satellite if terrestrial cellular network service is interrupted, ensuring continued communication with first responders, loved ones, and emergency services.

Verizon also integrates the use of satellites in its fleet of portable assets used for storm recovery. Satellite linked mobile cell sites, satellite links on trailers and other satellite assets help restore service when fiber is damaged by natural disasters and provide additional coverage for search, rescue and response teams.

Ready on the Frontline

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team stands ready to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies responding to severe weather events – at no cost to the supported agencies.

Primarily composed of former first responders and military members, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to more than 1,500 requests for support from more than 800 different federal, state and local public safety agencies across 46 states in 2024. That support has continued in 2025 with the team already responding to nearly 400 requests for support from more than 200 agencies within the first four months of the year.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to public safety agencies and first responders on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that help enable communications and/or boost network performance for first responders.

Verizon also recently announced the launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice in select markets nationwide, continuing to build on the company’s more than 30-year history of cutting-edge innovation in support of our nation’s first responders.

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is a 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) virtual network slice completely dedicated to public safety that allows for the allocation of network resources within Verizon’s network infrastructure. This helps provide first responders several key advantages including dedicated 5G UW network capacity, tailored performance, enhanced reliability and flexible scalability.

Committed to the community

Verizon's long-standing commitment to disaster-impacted communities is expanding given the increasing frequency of weather-related natural disasters to enable communities to better prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.

Verizon has rolled out flood sensor technology, in partnership with innovative start-up Hyfi, to use our network and data to spread urgent messages about flood risks within communities, helping people to confidently prepare for and mitigate their damaging effects. Hyfi’s high-tech, low-cost sensor runs on Verizon’s 5G network and provides stormwater managers with real-time data on current water levels and future flood risks. In fact, the stormwater sensors have rolled out in New Orleans and provided critical data to the city when Hurricane Francine hit in 2024. We have a goal to expand those flood sensors – along with other advanced technologies – to additional cities that are susceptible to weather-related disasters, such as Chicago, Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles.

Verizon has also launched its Disaster Resilience Prize in partnership with MIT Solve to support tech advancement for game-changing technology that helps mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

Partnering with United Way and Habitat for Humanity, Verizon is also rolling out comprehensive preparatory, response and recovery services across 15 cities, including workshops educating people on how to make personal emergency plans (such as safeguarding documents and making an escape plan), supporting nonprofits responding to specific weather-related events, and longer term recovery activities once disasters have struck (such as rebuilding homes, mental and emotional health services, long-term financial assistance, job assistance, and community clean ups).

Ready to Serve

With thousands of retail locations coast to coast, you’re never far from one of our retail stores. Our knowledgeable retail team can help make sure you have what you need in advance of severe weather and get you back up and running after. While storms and power outages can impact our retail hours, our website, www.verizon.com/stores, always has the latest information on store hours and locations so you can ensure we’re there when you need us most. And of course we’re always available online and via our My Verizon app.

