Aligned and Lambda Partner to Power Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

Leading AI Developer Cloud Will Occupy Aligned’s Newest Dallas-Fort Worth Facility, DFW-04, a Liquid-Cooled AI & Cloud Data Center

DALLAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced a partnership with Lambda, the AI Developer Cloud, to provide customers with data center infrastructure and an AI cloud platform ready to sustainably accelerate their AI growth. Lambda will occupy Aligned’s newest Dallas-Fort Worth area facility, DFW-04, which will be designed to be a liquid-cooled data center capable of supporting the highest-density Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

“We’re proud to partner with Lambda to support the buildout of its GPU cloud infrastructure, accelerated by NVIDIA, for AI deployments, which is transforming how AI developers innovate and businesses utilizing AI models operate,” states Andrew Schaap , CEO of Aligned. “Particularly in Dallas, where demand for AI computation space has spiked interest in a growing market, combining a GPU cloud built specifically for AI workloads with an AI-ready data center designed with liquid cooling technologies capable of supporting the highest-density environments will be a game changer.”

Aligned is at the forefront of building and operating adaptive data centers that future-proof IT infrastructure and provide seamless flexibility for transitions between a variety of deployments ranging from enterprise applications, to cloud, and high-density AI implementation. The company’s ultra-scalable and flexible Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI) and innovative air, liquid, and hybrid cooling solutions future-proof IT deployments, mitigate IT obsolescence, and maximize asset lifespan.

While committing to sustainability as a core pillar of its customer-focused business strategy, the company has been an industry leader in advancing data center energy efficiency and cooling technologies for more than a decade, including its patented and award-winning Delta3™ air-cooled system. Aligned's patent-pending DeltaFlow™ liquid cooling system delivers unparalleled performance for AI innovation, supporting virtually any density and GPU cloud requirement. The company’s scalable, sustainable infrastructure is enabling next-generation AI workloads. Aligned's partnership with Lambda exemplifies its dedication to leading AI service providers.

Lambda's AI Developer Cloud is trusted by world-renowned AI engineers and industry pioneers who have shaped modern artificial intelligence. The organization’s customers include some of the most successful and best-known technology companies, trillion-dollar capitalization enterprises, academic and research institutions in the world, as well as AI startups. The partnership with Aligned will see Lambda’s AI Cloud platform integrated into the company’s new DFW-04 data center, which is currently under construction in Plano, Texas. A determinative factor of this alliance is that Aligned’s seamless and adaptive infrastructure for next-gen AI will easily support infrastructure accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra, as well as the future generations of AI platforms.

“With its unrelenting focus on driving disruptive innovation in data center design, energy efficiency and cooling, Aligned is the ideal partner to help Lambda build large, flexible space that meets the AI demands of today and tomorrow,” comments Lambda VP, Data Center Infrastructure, Ken Patchett. “Deploying AI at scale is no easy feat, and Aligned’s ability to rapidly deliver AI-ready infrastructure, along with its passion for supporting customers with a consistently high-touch, world-class experience, is instrumental to meet the aggressive scale, quality and speed standards Lambda sets for its public and private deployments.”

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Lambda

Lambda was founded in 2012 by AI engineers with published research at the top machine learning conferences in the world. Our GPU cloud and on-prem hardware enables AI developers to easily, securely and affordably build, test and deploy AI products at scale. Lambda’s mission is to accelerate human progress with ubiquitous and affordable access to computation. One person, one GPU.

