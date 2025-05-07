Conifers.ai Unveils Program to Transform SOC Operations for Managed Security Service Providers

CognitiveSOC™ leverages agentic AI to reduce end-to-end investigation times by up to 87% so MSSPs can scale and expand their businesses

DALLAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai , the agentic AI platform designed to transform security operations, today unveiled a new program designed to address the greatest challenges of managed security service providers (MSSPs). With industry-leading AI capabilities, disruptive pricing, and unique multi-tenancy features, Conifers improves service delivery, enabling MSSPs to scale and profitably expand their business.

Threats have become more persistent and sophisticated as attackers leverage AI, leaving companies demanding more from MSSPs and managed detection and response (MDR) providers. These teams are under immense pressure to deliver services faster with more accuracy, while continuously growing their businesses and increasing revenue. Conifers’ MSSP program addresses these pain points with a strategic approach blending industry-leading technology, phased onboarding, seamless integration, and competitive, predictable pricing. With Conifers, service providers become more innovative, and they can scale to support more customers with less financial impact, ultimately increasing their margins and quality.

“Our team has extensive experience working with service providers. We understand their pain points and the constant pressure to safeguard customers while growing their businesses,” said Tom Findling, co-founder and CEO of Conifers. “With this knowledge, we designed our patent-pending agentic AI platform to boost their effectiveness and efficiency with high-quality investigations so they can meet demand head-on, delivering excellence for customers and accelerating business growth.”

Tackling Complex Threats at the Speed of AI

The Conifers CognitiveSOC™ was designed with service providers' unique needs in mind, empowering managed SOC teams to tackle complex, multi-tier security incidents with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and confidence. The platform continuously ingests security incidents and, in conjunction with tenant-based institutional knowledge, provides deep, contextual investigations for each client. Centralized tenant management and nested multi-tenancy capabilities with seamless integration to any tech stack facilitate expansion. Strategic, customer-specific dashboards deliver meaningful insights that translate tactical results into outcomes that prove value. With Conifers, managed SOC and MDR teams can be more proactive, expand incident coverage, reduce resolution times, and focus on higher-value tasks.

While competitors focus on just solving low-tier incidents, Conifers provides solutions for all issues encountered by SOC teams — from basic tier one to complex tier three incidents and everything in between. It has been proven to reduce end-to-end investigation times by up to 87%, solving complex incidents and freeing up analysts responsible for these triage processes, enhancing both SOC effectiveness and efficiency. For service providers, this scalability allows them to handle more clients without increasing resources, directly improving margins and competitiveness. Other benefits include:

Expand customer contracts via multi-tier service offerings and support for a large variety of security products

Improve retention and increase revenue with more accuracy and consistency in incident resolution, which results in more predictable overall costs

Grow business overall by increasing productivity and efficiency through unique multi-tenancy features and the smart use of AI

Improve the ability to measure real impact and risk reduction to more effectively demonstrate ROI, which is key for retention and expansion and a critical differentiator for MSSPs

Expand profit margins more easily with predictable, MSSP-friendly pricing

Integrate seamlessly with existing tools and processes

Onboard many customers seamlessly and at your own pace with dedicated, white-glove support for MSSPs



Conifers was recently listed as a Sample Vendor in a Gartner emerging trends report titled, “Emerging Tech: Emerging MDR Trends to Grow Your Security Service Revenue.” Topics discussed include the integration of advanced AI for managed detection and response, and use of AI for prioritization and enhanced effectiveness.

The Benefits of Agentic AI for MSSPs

“The Conifers platform’s ability to manage dozens of tenants, each with its own baseline and customer-specific knowledge base, has significantly improved the quality of our operations, reducing investigation times in a way that’s both efficient and effective.” - Rutger de Boer, CTO, Dutch Technology eXperts

“Broader detection coverage can result in higher alert volumes and false positives, but reducing the noise can cause teams to miss real threats. AI presents an opportunity to eliminate the compromise between effectiveness and efficiency. With Conifers it’s possible to maintain comprehensive detection coverage while conducting deep, high-quality investigations, ensuring faster and more accurate responses to incidents.” - Randy Watkins, CTO, Critical Start

“Conifers is transforming how we run our SOC. Instead of drowning in alerts or hiring more analysts, we now have agentic AI that acts with context, scales our expertise, and adapts in real time. It’s more than what automation provides—it’s intelligence we can trust. With Conifers, we’re delivering faster, smarter, and more precise security outcomes for every customer." - Edmund How, Founder & CEO, ONESECURE

Visit the website or the company blog to learn more about Conifers CognitiveSOC™ program for MSSPs.

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with its AI-native Conifers CognitiveSOC™ platform, enabling enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers empowers security teams to investigate complex, multi-tier incidents at scale with confidence, efficiency, and accuracy. Led by seasoned industry veterans and supported by SYN Ventures, Conifers is committed to addressing critical SecOps challenges through innovative solutions that enhance operational effectiveness, advanced investigation reasoning, and decision-making capabilities. With its unique staged implementation framework and patent-pending architecture, Conifers.ai builds trust in AI adoption, delivering measurable ROI and business impact. Learn more at https://www.conifers.ai/ .

