Global Pet Dietary Supplements Market Surges Amid Innovation and Rising Pet Wellness Trends

Delray Beach, FL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet dietary supplements market is experiencing dynamic growth, fueled by increased pet ownership, product innovation, and a heightened focus on animal wellness. As pet parents seek more comprehensive health solutions for their companions, the industry is responding with advanced formulations and expanded product lines.

Market Growth Accelerates with New Product Launches

The pet dietary supplements market was valued at approximately USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030. North America remains the largest regional market, driven by high pet ownership rates and increased spending on pet health products. In the United States alone, 66% of households own a pet, and this trend is mirrored in other developed markets such as the UK, where over 60% of households are pet owners.

Innovation and Specialization Drive Demand

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for specialized pet nutraceuticals, including supplements for joint health, digestive support, skin and coat care, and immune function. Recent launches, such as Mars Petcare’s Pedigree Multivitamin Soft Chews, highlight the shift toward convenient, palatable supplement forms that address specific health needs such as digestion, joint care, and immunity. These innovations are complemented by a growing range of products targeting emerging concerns like pet anxiety, stress relief, and obesity management.

Humanization of Pets and Preventive Healthcare

A key driver behind this growth is the ongoing humanization of pets, with owners increasingly viewing their animals as family members and investing in preventive healthcare. This shift has led to a rise in the use of functional foods and herbal remedies, as well as dietary supplements formulated with omega fatty acids, probiotics, and vitamins. Notably, between 30% and 50% of pet owners now use dietary supplements, and up to 90% of veterinarians in North America recommend them.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Expansion

The global pet dietary supplement industry is highly competitive, with leading players such as Mars Incorporated, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Nutramax Laboratories, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. investing heavily in research and development, sustainability, and distribution network expansion. Companies are leveraging mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to broaden their offerings and strengthen market positions. Product innovation, particularly with natural ingredients and enhanced bioavailability, is a central focus, as is the expansion into e-commerce and veterinary channels.

Regional and Segment Insights

While North America leads in market share, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a growth hotspot due to rising pet adoption and increasing disposable incomes. Dogs currently represent the dominant segment, accounting for approximately 57% of the pet nutraceuticals market, followed by a fast-growing cat segment and a diverse range of supplements for other pets such as birds and reptiles.

Looking Ahead: Sustainability and Consumer Education

As the pet dietary supplements market continues to expand, sustainability and consumer education are becoming key priorities. Companies are emphasizing eco-friendly practices and transparent labeling to meet evolving consumer expectations. Ongoing investments in research and partnerships with veterinary professionals are expected to further drive market innovation and credibility.

Opportunity: Rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels

The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels presents a significant opportunity in pet dietary supplements market. One of the greatest advantages of online platforms is the ability to educate consumers. Through engaging content such as blogs, product videos, customer reviews, and live Q&A sessions with veterinary professionals, brands can effectively bridge knowledge gaps and address consumer skepticism. This is especially important in the supplement category, where understanding the long-term health benefits is key to adoption.

