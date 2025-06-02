DentPrime Signs New Sponsorship Agreement with Czech Republic's Renowned Ice Hockey Team Orli Znojmo

ANTALYA, Turkey, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentPrime , a leading brand in international health tourism renowned for delivering high-quality dental healthcare to thousands of patients across Europe, announced today a significant sponsorship agreement with Orli Znojmo , one of the Czech Republic’s most prestigious ice hockey clubs. The agreement was officially announced during a ceremony attended by DentPrime's founder and owner, Abdullah Özkarslı, and Orli Znojmo's new partner and managing director, Štefan Spišiak.





This strategic partnership aims to enhance DentPrime’s international visibility, particularly strengthening its influence within the European sports and health tourism sectors. Under the terms of the agreement, DentPrime will serve as an official sponsor of Orli Znojmo throughout the 2025 season, prominently featuring in the team's official matches, club events, and various social responsibility initiatives.

Abdullah Özkarslı, owner of DentPrime, shared his insights regarding the sponsorship:

"At DentPrime, we deeply value initiatives that combine health and sports and positively impact communities. Partnering with a distinguished ice hockey club like Orli Znojmo represents a significant milestone for us. The unifying power of sports aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting healthy lifestyles. We are proud to enhance our brand’s presence across the Czech Republic and Europe while actively supporting young athletes."





Photo: Abdullah Özkarslı with Štefan Spišiak via FL Communications

On behalf of Orli Znojmo, Štefan Spišiak emphasized the importance of this partnership:

"DentPrime’s strong international reputation makes them an invaluable partner. Our aim as a club is to make a positive difference both on the ice and within our community. I firmly believe that our collaboration with DentPrime will open doors to impactful projects in health and sports. Receiving support from a leader in the healthcare sector greatly benefits our club’s future."

DentPrime is renowned across Europe for its state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technological infrastructure, and highly experienced medical team, specializing in dental implants, aesthetic dental procedures, and comprehensive dental healthcare. In recent years, DentPrime has emerged as a significant player in health tourism and is now leveraging its connection to sports to promote greater public awareness of health and well-being.

Orli Znojmo boasts a strong history in Czech ice hockey leagues, known widely for its substantial regional and national success and extensive fanbase. The club maintains a strong commitment to youth development and has a reputation for nurturing emerging talents in the sport.

Through this sponsorship, DentPrime and Orli Znojmo aim to create a powerful synergy that combines health awareness with sporting excellence, contributing positively to public health and youth sports development.

Media Contact: FL PR and Communications

+90 533 020 2554

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

DentPrime Website:

https://www.dentprime.com

