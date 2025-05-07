WINDJAMMER FLEET LINE-UP ANNOUNCED FOR 63rd ANNUAL WINDJAMMER DAYS IN BOOTHBAY HARBOR, MAINE

Windjammer Days in Boothbay Harbor, Maine

The week-long event is Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The majestic Windjammers are scheduled to arrive in Boothbay Harbor on Wednesday, June 25 under full sail for the Gathering of the Fleet, the signature event of Windjammer Days.The arrival of these vessels of living history, with their characteristic three to five masts and square sails, during the Parade of Sail is a highlight of the week-long festival for local residents and visitors alike. This year, 18 ships are scheduled to participate in Windjammer Days 2025, the largest fleet the festival has hosted:Harvey GamageCaptain Phin SpragueThe Harvey Gamage is a 131' gaff rigged schooner launched in 1973 from the Harvey F. Gamage Shipyard in South Bristol, Maine. She was designed by McCurdy & Rhodes, Naval Architects in Cold Spring Harbor, New York and Frederick W. Bates of Damariscotta, Maine.Thomas E. LannonCaptain Heath EllisThis 90’ schooner, based out of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was built by the captain’s father in 1997, who named the schooner after his grandfather who fished on schooners in Cape Ann for much of his life.EastwindCaptain Sean GriffithsBuilt by hand and completed in 1999, this 65’ schooner calls Boothbay Harbor home, and offers four daily trips from Pier 6 at Fisherman’s Wharf Inn. Harold and Doris Smith, who built Eastwind and five other schooners, sailed around the world twice with their children.Applejack (Formerly Lazy Jack)Captain Sean RowleyBuilt in 1947 in the tradition of the great Gloucester fishing schooners of the 19th century, the 48’ Lazy Jack was a renowned charter boat in the Bahamas in 1950s until the late 1960s, carrying rum, guns cigars and passengers from Ipswich, Mass. to Man O’ War Cay to Cuba. Today, she is based in Boothbay Harbor.SycamoreCaptain Fred BowersA 52’ steel, two-masted schooner, Sycamore was built over 16 years by its captain, Fred Bowers and named for the trees that surrounded his childhood home. It represents a pinky schooner, a style of vessel used in Maine fisheries in the early 19th century.AlertCaptains Bethany McNelly-Davis and Perry DavisThis 70’ schooner from Bailey Island, Maine was designed and built in York, Maine. Originally a fishing vessel, she was converted to a passenger vessel operating from Memorial Day to Columbus Day.True NorthCaptain Andrew GraingerTrue North is a 56’ schooner, built by Goudy & Stevens of East Boothbay in 1939, is based out of Boston but calls Pemaquid, Maine its summer home. True North is one of only about 45 original Alden Schooners left in the world.TyroneCaptain Rayford ChewBuilt in Dorcester, Massachusetts in 1939, this beautiful 73’ schooner now calls Boothbay Harbor home. Heavily built for her size, she is used as a teaching vessel for those who want to learn how to sail.LynxCaptain Don PeacockHailing from Nantucket, Massachusetts, the 78’ Lynx was inspired by the original historic tall ship from the War of 1812—The Privateer Lynx. She was built in 1997 by Woodson K. Woods, whose goal was to create a living history museum to education children and adults alike about American history through active sail training aboard a real wooden sailing ship.GleamCaptain Andy TyksaThis 68’1” beauty calls Boothbay Harbor home. She was designed by Clinton Crane and built by Harry B. Nevins. Gleam was designed in the tradition of past America’s Cup yachts and served as an America’s Cup trial horse on more than one occasion, and she has been featured in many magazines and TV programs, including Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.A Morning in MaineCaptain Tyler WatersonThis 51’ coastal ketch was designed and built by renowned designer Pete Culler of Dartmouth, Massachusetts. The vessel is celebrating its 24th year sailing in the windjammer fleet as the premier sailing experience in its home port of Rockland, Maine.Malabar XCaptain Seth SalzmannBuilt in 1930 by Hodgdon Bros of East Boothbay, ME, the 58’ Malabar X was the last schooner Alden built for himself to win the Newport-Bermuda race, which she did with flying colors, smashing records in 1930 and 1932.Isaac H. EvansCaptains Josh Jacques and Jess KelleyThis 99’ vessel was built in 1886 in New Jersey and is the oldest surviving oyster fishing schooner in existence. In 1971, she was brought to Maine, and in 1991 she was recognized as a National Historic Landmark. Her home port is Boothbay Harbor.IsabellaCaptain Harold BurnhamCrafted in 2006 at the Burnham boat yard, the Isabella is a 38’ traditional Essex-built vessel from Gloucester, Massachusetts modeled after the Cape Ann fishing boats of the 1800s.Grace BaileyCaptain Sam SikkemaHailing from Rockland, Maine, this 118’ vessel was built in Long Island, NY in 1882 and rebuilt in 1906. It carries neither inboard engines nor powered deck machinery, propulsion when needed being provided by a small yawlboat with an inboard motorVirginiaThis vessel is a 51” reconstruction of the first English ocean-going ship built in America, in 1607-08 at the Popham Colony. Built by volunteers and launched in June 2022, the ship is used as a floating classroom for students of all ages.ErosCaptain Colin HortonThis 115’ sailing yacht was constructed in 1939 by renowned boat designer William Starling Burgess, originally made for the daughter and son-in-law of a British lord before becoming part of the Royal Navy to aid in the evacuation at Dunkirk.HesperCaptain Tom HollydayThis 60’ gaff-rigged West Country cutter is designed to cross oceans. In the United Kingdom, cutters of this kind would carry pilots out to the North Sea to meet with the large vessels and bring them in.The final vessel line up is subject to change based on weather and other considerations. Times and more details for the Gathering of the Fleet and all Windjammer Days events can be found at www.boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org Windjammer Days is presented by Friends of Windjammer Days with generous support from sponsors listed on the website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.