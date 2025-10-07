DNREC Sets New Recreational Possession Limit for Spot Fish

A spot fish. Delaware has established a possession limit of 50 spot to comply with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s

Management Plan to restore the species stock to sustainable levels /Delaware DNREC graphic: Duane Raver Jr.

Delaware in Compliance with Atlantic States Marine Fisheries

Commission’s Management Plan to Restore Spot Fish Stock

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has established a daily recreational possession limit of 50 for spot fish (Leiostomus xanthurus) by DNREC Secretary’s Order. The action was taken recently to keep Delaware in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASMFC) Addendum III to the Omnibus Amendment for Spot fish, Spotted Seatrout, and Spanish Mackerel to the Fishery Management Plan for Spot.

Spot fish are a small saltwater species that inhabit estuaries and coastal waters from Massachusetts to Texas. Though seldom over 10 inches long, spot are a fun fish to catch for recreational anglers and considered very good grilling fare as seafood. Spot also are a favored baitfish by larger predatory fish when they go to sea to spawn at 2 to 3 years old.

The most recent spot fish stock assessment estimated the population had declined below the conservation threshold – requiring the action taken by Delaware as defined in the ASMFC’s fishery management plan.

Though Delaware’s possession limit is in effect, the DNREC Secretary’s Order lists two exceptions that recognize the importance of spot as a baitfish, in addition to its value as a food fish. One is that vessels engaged in recreational fishing or in transit to or from a recreational fishing destination may possess 50 spot per angler onboard the vessel. The other exception allows licensed Delaware fishing guides, charter boats and head boats to possess more than 50 spot between the license holder’s residence and business location.

