New Data Reveals Where Mental Health Is Collapsing

For the first time, we can see where youth mental health risk exists, why it persists, and how we can intervene. The inaugural report is proof of that power.” — Dr. Sema Sgaier

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, Surgo Health is sounding the alarm: young people across the U.S. are navigating a mental health system in freefall. In three out of four congressional districts, the odds are growing worse.As Congress weighs cuts to Medicaid, new data from Surgo Health’s ThriveAtlas™ reveals where the nation’s safety net is already failing and why millions of children could become even more vulnerable. In its inaugural report, Fractured Futures: ThriveAtlas™ Maps the Risk to Youth Mental Health Amid Looming Medicaid Cuts, Surgo Health identifies the upstream drivers of decline, including trauma exposure, lack of social support, and provider shortages.Dr. Sema Sgaier, CEO and Co-Founder of Surgo Health, said, “For the first time, we can see where youth mental health risk exists, why it persists, and how we can intervene. The inaugural report is proof of that power. It synthesizes data into a district-level roadmap for policymakers ready to act. When we understand the real conditions young people face, we can finally build the systems they deserve.”Key Findings:• 3 in 4 congressional districts face high youth mental health risk in at least one of six themes: Provider Shortages, Accessibility Barriers, Socioeconomic Hardship, Limited Wellness Practices, Negative Life Experiences and Limited Support & Belonging.• Trigger law states like Arizona and Indiana are positioned to roll back Medicaid expansion despite having some of the least resilient districts to absorb the impact.• Republican districts are more than 2x as likely to experience provider shortages and face barriers to accessing care.• Democratic-led urban districts are 2.5 times more likely to be at high risk for Socioeconomic Hardship, than Republican-led urban districts, showing that the challenges differ not just in degree, but in type as well.“You can’t fix what you don’t understand,” said Dr. Sema Sgaier. “This data equips every Member of Congress with a clear, district-level map of need, so we can avoid making one-size-fits-all decisions and start investing in the places that need it most.”Access ThriveAtlas™ and Fractured Futures: ThriveAtlasTM Maps the Risk to Youth Mental Health Amid Looming Medicaid Cuts here.About Surgo HealthSurgo Health is a Public Benefit Corporation pioneering data and analytics to transform how the healthcare system understands people. We uncover the unseen drivers of health—people’s beliefs, barriers, and behaviors—and transform that intelligence into scalable products that enable healthcare organizations to drive impact, reduce costs, and advance equity. From improving clinical trial design to optimizing care delivery and public health strategies, our solutions help decision-makers act on what truly shapes health outcomes. By revealing the human side of healthcare, we’re making it more personal, precise, and effective—for everyone.

