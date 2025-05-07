Record-breaking Global Occupational Safety and Health Conference (GOSH7) comes to a successful close in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Occupational Safety and Health Conference (GOSH7) has concluded its record-breaking seventh edition in Riyadh, marked by resounding achievements, including remarkable international participation and the launch of a range of strategic initiatives.The three-day conference was held under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health. This year’s event was themed "The Future of Occupational Safety and Health," and featured 20 panel discussions, 60 workshops, 40 keynote papers, and more than 100 parallel sessions. The diverse schedule played a key role in fostering an environment of collaborative learning and exchange, with 190 local and international speakers sharing insights on the future of occupational health and safety, while emphasizing innovation and the digital transformation.More broadly, GOSH7 drew over 10,000 in-person visitors from 53 countries for the first time in its multi-year history. High-level participation included seven international labor ministers, five deputy ministers, and over 15 ambassadors to Saudi Arabia. The event also featured 45 partners and exhibitors, reinforcing its status as a leading global gathering and catalyst for progress in the field of occupational safety and health.On the opening day of the conference, H.E. Minister Al-Rajhi announced six landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing the occupational safety and health system in both Saudi Arabia and across the region. These included the launch of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the creation of an Occupational Safety and Health Standards Guide in collaboration with the General Organization for Social Insurance, as well as the introduction of the National Incentive Program for Compliance and Excellence, among others.Over the three days, 16 local and international Memoranda of Understanding were signed to enhance cooperation, elevate excellence, and advance best practices across sectors. GOSH7 also featured the youth-driven Global Hackathon, inspiring innovative solutions to pressing challenges in occupational safety and health. Team Purva was announced as winners, earning a cash prize of SAR 50,000, while second-placed Team Neom Corporate Safety won the runner-up prize of SAR 40,000. The third place was awarded to Team TwinGuard AI, along with SAR 30,000, as fourth-placed Team Wathiq collected SAR 20,000, and Team MindMate earned fifth place and a prize of SAR 10,000.The winning projects will be included in a specialized business incubator, with the aim of being developed into viable companies and products that contribute to the protection of the health and safety of workers and the preservation of property. During the ceremony, an investment agreement was also signed between a foreign investor and one of the winning projects in the hackathon, reflecting international confidence in the capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s youth and their promising innovations in this vital field.Aligned with the ambitions of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for a sustainable and high-quality working life, the conference concluded by announcing a set of key recommendations to generate a positive impact on global safety standards:1. Promote technical solutions to combat climate change and adapt to heat stress in work environments.2. Prioritize mental health and wellbeing by integrating psychological support in occupational safety and health policies.3. Ensure comprehensive discussions on occupational safety by addressing mental health in addition to common injuries and diseases.4. Publish conference materials online to benefit stakeholders and practitioners in occupational safety and health.5. Include digital economy workers in national safety policies to ensure comprehensive statutory protection.6. Support research centers in conducting field studies to provide evidence-based solutions for occupational risks.7. Encourage international forums to facilitate social dialogue on safety issues.8. Highlight common challenges and successful solutions to promote knowledge sharing.9. Foster experience exchange to advance occupational safety practices and cultures.Additional details can be found on the official event website: https://goshconference.com/ -ENDS-

