Business Awards UK 2025 Security Awards: The SMEs Securing Success

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Security Awards , recognising the achievements of companies and individuals working to uphold safety, resilience, and innovation across the security industry. These awards celebrate high standards in security service delivery, leadership, technology, and workforce development throughout the UK.Business Awards UK 2025 Security Awards Winners- H&A Protection Services - Security Company of the Year- MAS Training - Security Training Provider of the Year- ELEKS UK Software - Security Product of the Year- Shadow Response Security & Medical - Best Security Guarding Company- Munio - Best Managed Security Service Provider- Octaga Security Services - Security Leadership Award- JP Fire & Security - Security Installer of the Year- All 4 Security - Best Use of Technology- Vigilo Solutions - Family Business of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Security Awards Finalists- SmartSec Solutions - Best Managed Security Service Provider- Total Protection Fire & Security - Security Installer of the Year- Shadow Response Security & Medical - Security Company of the Year- Munio - Security Leadership Award- JP Fire & Security - Family Business of the Year- APK Security - Best Security Guarding Company- Uchiha Customs - Security Product of the YearRecognising Resilience, Expertise, and Innovation in UK SecurityThe 2025 Security Awards highlight organisations that have demonstrated strong operational performance, strategic development, and a clear commitment to raising industry standards. This year’s recipients represent a broad spectrum of the sector, from physical guarding and security installations to cyber protection and compliance technology.Of particular note was the practical impact of each winner’s work, from scaling operations to meet growing demand, to implementing new systems that improve efficiency and oversight. Training and workforce development were common themes, with several winners building internal academies or delivering accredited training to enhance industry skills.Community engagement, ethical business practices, and staff welfare also stood out. Many of the shortlisted organisations prioritise long-term partnerships, offer tailored solutions to client needs, and ensure their personnel are well-supported and equipped for evolving challenges.Business Awards UK congratulates all participants for their continued efforts in maintaining safety, supporting professional standards, and strengthening the UK’s security landscape.To learn more about the 2025 Security Awards and the full list of honourees, please contact Business Awards UK.

