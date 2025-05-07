North West Legislature acts decisively to resolve scholar transport payment crisis in the province



The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile notes with serious concern the non-payment of scholar transport service providers in the North West province, which has resulted in some providers suspending learner transport services since yesterday. “This disruption directly infringes on learners’ constitutional right to education. The Department of Community Safety and Transport Management has confirmed that it engaged in a full-day, tense meeting yesterday with service providers in Ngaka Modiri Molema District to address the issue. The department has acknowledged the urgency and is committed to clearing all outstanding payments by Friday, 9 May 2025,” said Hon. Sonakile.

To ensure accountability and progress, Committee Chairperson Freddy Sonakile is in constant communication with the Department. Starting today, 6 May 2025, the Head of Department (HOD), Dr Hans Kekana will submit daily proof of payments to the Committee after 14h00, to verify that payments are being processed timeously. The delays were largely due to recent technical issues with the BAS (Basic Accounting System) payment system, which have since been resolved.

The Committee wishes to remind the public that it has been actively working on long-term solutions to scholar transport challenges since last year. Several resolutions adopted by the North West Provincial Legislature are already being implemented, including:

1. Invoice Tracking System

The Department has since 1 April 2025 adopted the ‘Rea Patala’ invoice tracking system, as per the Committee’s resolution. National Public Works ICT Unit trained departmental staff on its use yesterday. This system ensures invoices are processed efficiently and in line with legal requirements.

2. Submission of a Business Case on Funding Shortfalls

The Department has finalised a business case to present to Provincial Treasury to address the current funding gap in scholar transport. Although R85 million was allocated for scholar transport this financial year, there remains a shortfall of approximately R150 million. Addressing this shortfall is critical to prevent similar payment crises towards the end of the year.

3. Provincial Scholar Transport Summit

Plans are underway to convene a comprehensive Transport Summit later this year, bringing together service providers, Provincial Treasury, the Department of Education, school principals, SGBs, and the Portfolio Committee. The summit will aim to establish a provincial scholar transport policy, clearly defining stakeholder responsibilities, improving monitoring, and ensuring enforceable accountability.

The Committee urges all service providers to continue transporting learners while the Department processes outstanding payments this week. The Committee is closely monitoring progress, and should payments not be finalised by Friday, we will push for strong consequence management measures against those responsible for delays.

To arrange interviews with the Chairperson, contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager – Communications and Marketing

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel : (018) 392 7000

Cell : 079 527 0628

Email : namhla@nwpl.org.za

#Servicedeliveryza