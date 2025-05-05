In Costa Rica, electric taxis open the road to cleaner mobility

The push comes with greenhouse gas emissions flooding the atmosphere and threatening to raise global temperatures by a potentially catastrophic 2.6° to 3.1° this century, according to UNEP’s latest Emissions Gap Report. The transport sector produces 75 per cent of Costa Rica’s energy-related greenhouse gases, making it by far the largest source of these emissions, finds the International Energy Agency.

Costa Rica’s electric taxi project is not merely about airport transportation—it serves as a testing ground to evaluate the performance and costs of electric vehicles in real-world operations. That’s an important step towards scaling up electric transport nationwide and achieving Costa Rica’s national decarbonization plans, says Flora Montealegre, Executive Director of CRUSA. Costa Rica’s embrace of renewable energy makes it uniquely positioned for success in the electric transport sector, say observers. Over 95 per cent of the country’s electricity comes from renewable sources. “Coupled with renewable energy and technical capacity, Costa Rica is fertile ground for scaling electric mobility,” says Roberto Urcuyo, a researcher at the University of Costa Rica. The project is also paving the way for greater inclusivity. Three of the electric taxis at the airport are driven by women, signalling progress in gender equality within the traditionally male-dominated taxi industry. “Taking this step is a way to encourage and motivate other women to participate in this sector,” says Erica Cordero, one of the three female e-taxi drivers in the pilot project. This emphasis on inclusivity aligns with the project’s broader vision of a socially equitable transition to electric transport. The transport sector produces 75 per cent of Costa Rica’s energy-related greenhouse gases. Officials hope the electric taxi project, and others like it, will help reduce those emissions. Photo by UNEP/Artan Jama Costa Rica’s plans include expanding the initiative to other modes of public transport.

“We are not stopping at taxis,” explains Carlos Ávila Arquin, Vice Minister of Land Transport and Road Safety in Costa Rica. “We are working hard to achieve electric buses soon and encourage drivers nationwide to transition to [electric vehicles].”

The initiative is one of 50 electric mobility projects supported by the Global Environment Facility. It demonstrates how support for transitioning to electric mobility can simultaneously lower emissions, foster social equality and modernize public transport systems, say those involved, who hope Costa Rica could one day serve as an example to its neighbours.

“I believe it would be wonderful for the entire country if everyone could switch to electric taxis,” says Maria Santamaria, a female e-taxi driver. “Technology can help foster sustainability, and Costa Rica is showing the way forward.”

UNEP's work is made possible by the Member States that contribute to the Environment Fund, UNEP’s core fund that enables its global body of work. Learn how to support UNEP to invest in people and planet.

About the Global Environment Facility

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) includes several multilateral funds working together to address the planet's most pressing challenges in an integrated way. Its financing helps developing countries address complex challenges and work towards meeting international environmental goals. Over the past three decades, the GEF has provided more than US$26 billion in financing, primarily as grants, and mobilized another US$148 billion for country-driven priority projects.



The Sectoral Solution to the climate crisis