Technolyceum students experience eye-opening academic and cultural journey

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) welcomed a delegation of 16 high school students and four teachers from Technolyceum School in Russia for a dynamic nine-day study tour from 21–29 April. The visit, blending academic exploration with cultural immersion, showcased XJTLU’s commitment to fostering global educational collaboration and exchanges.

Technolyceum School students at XJTLU

The School of Mathematics and Physics kicked off the tour with interactive mathematics lessons and problem-solving games. Their unique programme enabled participants to explore mathematical concepts through the lens of Suzhou’s ancient history.

Later, the students delved into Chinese culture where they decorated traditional Suzhou-style fans and received introductory Mandarin language instruction. The group also toured Suzhou’s famous Pingjiang Road, which has a history dating back 2,500 years; some of the city’s classical gardens that are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site; and the Suzhou Museum, which houses more than 18,000 cultural relics. The students were some of the first international visitors to see the bird’s eye views of Suzhou’s modern area from atop the new Jinji Lake Ferris Wheel.

Visiting Technolyceum students display their decorated Suzhou-style fans

Over four days, the delegation visited XJTLU’s base in nearby Taicang, a hub for innovation and industry collaboration. Students explored emerging technologies through interactive workshops on artificial intelligence, robotics, CHIPS design, entrepreneurship, and cultural industries. All of the schools at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) contributed to this comprehensive programme.

“Every lesson was interesting and full of creativity,” said one of the students at the end of the tour. “We are grateful for the experience and would like to say thank you to everyone.”

The study tour concluded with reflections on cross-cultural learning and academic inspiration.

“Exchanges like this go beyond simply facilitating student mobility”, said Kirsty Mattinson, Head of XJTLU Global. “They play a crucial role in deepening cultural understanding and create valuable connections among different communities.”

Technolyceum School students try a variety of activities

As a pioneer in Sino-foreign education, XJTLU annually hosts more than 1,300 international students from over 80 countries and regions.

“XJTLU is dedicated to nurturing global talents through immersive programmes that connect people across the globe,” said Mattinson.

The Technolyceum study tour was just one of recent programmes XJTLU has held with schools from countries including Russia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Technolyceum students against the Shanghai night skyline

By Lin Zhu, XJTLU Global

Edited by Tamara Kaup

Photos courtesy of XJTLU Global