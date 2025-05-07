leagend’s Battery Testers with Advanced Thermal-Printing Solutions Set a New Standard in Precision Diagnostics

leagend battery testers leagend BA1000 leagend BA2000 leagend

leagend today announced the launch of three new additions to its industry-leading battery-tester portfolio: leagend BA4000, leagend BA1000 and leagend BA2000

Technicians can now perform a comprehensive battery health check, print the results and move on to the next vehicle—no extra equipment, no manual logging, no mistakes" — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend today announced the launch of three new additions to its industry-leading battery-tester portfolio: leagend BA4000, leagend BA1000 and leagend BA2000 — all equipped with built-in thermal printers to deliver immediate, paper-based diagnostic reports. With over 20 years of expertise in precision battery-testing technologies and algorithms, leagend is answering workshop, fleet-service and OEM demands for faster throughput, streamlined record-keeping and enhanced diagnostic accuracy.Meeting the Need for Instant, Reliable Test ReportsTraditional battery testers often require technicians to manually transcribe results or rely on external printers—processes that introduce errors and slow down service bays. By integrating thermal printing directly into the tester, leagend’s new models generate on-the-spot hard copies of Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage, State of Charge (SoC), State of Health (SoH), cranking and charging system data. The immediately legible printouts support customer transparency, warranty processing and fleet-maintenance documentation without the need for separate peripherals.leagend BA4000 represents the pinnacle of all-in-one battery and electrical system testing. Compatible with 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries, it measures CCA (20–2000 A per SAE), internal resistance, voltage, SoC and SoH, while also evaluating vehicle cranking and alternator charging performance. Technicians initiate a series of tests or a real-time voltage-curve capture via a single quick-test button, then review the results on its color display. Each session’s data—up to 2,100 records spanning motorcycle, car and heavy-truck batteries—is stored onboard and printable via the built-in thermal mechanism or exportable over USB.Key highlights of leagend BA4000:- One-Key Quick Test: Batch testing mode for continuous evaluation and 120-second voltage-curve playback- Comprehensive Data Logging: Up to 350 records each for battery tests, starting-system checks, charging-system analyses and voltage curves- Safety & Durability: Automatic temperature compensation; short-circuit and reverse-polarity protection; operable from –10 °C to 60 °C.Targeted at professional garages and mid-volume service centers, leagend BA1000 focuses on 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries with full CCA, resistance, voltage, SoC and SoH diagnostics. It introduces a programmable fast-key (“Fn”) that technicians can set for one-button switching between standard battery tests and a simple voltmeter function. Results are automatically saved and printed with date-time stamps via the integrated thermal printer. Additional conveniences include an internal clock for timestamp accuracy and automatic temperature compensation to ensure measurement consistency across environments.leagend BA1000 specifications:- Voltage Range: 8V–30V input for global vehicle compatibility- Testing Standards: JIS, SAE (100–2000 A), DIN/IEC (100–1400 A), GB (30–220 Ah)- Protections: Short-circuit and reverse-connection safeguards- Interface Languages: English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Italian, Chinese.leagend BA2000 mirrors leagend BA1000’s core battery-testing capabilities and thermal-printing convenience but is tuned for volume operations where rapid test cycles are paramount. It features the same “Fn” fast-key design, one-button test or voltmeter mode, and on-board clock. Like its sibling, leagend BA2000 automatically archives the most recent test result, applies temperature compensation, and protects against wiring mishaps. Covering identical 12V/24V ranges and test standards, it provides small shops and field technicians an affordable entry into thermal-print diagnostics without compromising on accuracy.leagend BA2000 essentials:- Application: All 12 V lead-acid engine-starting batteries- Input Voltage: 8 V–30 V; operating temperature –10 °C to 60 °C- Key Features: Built-in thermal printer, programmable fast key, auto-save last result, protection system.Industry Impact and AvailabilityThe automotive after-market is experiencing a shift toward data-driven maintenance, with workshops seeking tools that reduce diagnostic errors, accelerate service times and enhance customer trust. leagend’s thermal-printing battery testers address these needs head-on, delivering instant, tamper-proof reports that integrate seamlessly into digital and paper-based workflows.“By bringing thermal printing directly into the tester, we eliminate a key bottleneck in battery servicing,” said one of leagend’s Product engineers told the reporter, “Technicians can now perform a comprehensive battery health check, print the results and move on to the next vehicle—no extra equipment, no manual logging, no mistakes.”''All three models are available immediately through leagend’s global distributor and OEM network. Prospective buyers can request product samples, data sheets and volume-pricing quotes via leagend’s website or by contacting regional sales experts in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America, the Middle East and Africa.As electrification trends accelerate and battery reliability becomes ever more critical, leagend’s thermal-printing testers are poised to set a new standard in precision diagnostics—helping fleets, garages and service providers maintain peak performance, improve safety and elevate customer satisfaction.leagend, a sophisticated and top manufacturer of battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II scanners and thermal imagers, has been leading the industry for about 20 years for its leading technologies and algorithms.

