leagend Expands Its Product Portfolio with a New 12V Battery Monitor Product Line for Automotive and Energy Users

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend, a globally recognized innovator in battery diagnostics and testing equipment, is proud to introduce its 12V Battery Monitor Product Line. This lineup marks leagend’s growing range of intelligent battery management tools, offering users a variety of options for monitoring, testing, and maintaining 12V battery systems across automotive, fleet, marine, and recreational applications.Unlike one-size-fits-all products, this product line is strategically developed to address specific market demands — from entry-level Bluetooth monitors to advanced diagnostic testers with multifunctional displays and wireless connectivity. Each product in this lineup is purpose-built to give consumers and professionals enhanced visibility into their battery's health, improving reliability, safety, and performance.leagend 12V Battery Monitor Product Line includes BM2, BM5-D and BM6, each tailored for different user scenarios, usage intensities, and battery types. Here’s a closer look at these new devices and what makes them stand out. leagend BM2 : Accessible Bluetooth Battery Monitor for Everyday Useleagend BM2 represents the most straightforward entry point in leagend’s new product line. This compact, cost-efficient Bluetooth battery monitor connects effortlessly to smartphones via Bluetooth 4.0, delivering instant, real-time battery data to iOS and Android devices. Users can check their vehicle’s battery voltage, charge status, and battery health at any time, with historical data logging for proactive maintenance. Its ultra-low power design ensures long-term monitoring without draining the vehicle’s battery, making it a reliable choice for car owners, RV enthusiasts, and light fleet managers. leagend BM5-D : Display-Equipped Wireless Battery MonitorAimed at users who prefer on-site, display-based readings without requiring a smartphone, the BM5-D integrates a crisp LCD screen that displays vital battery parameters like voltage, temperature, State of Charge (SoC), and State of Health (SoH). Powered by a combination of a solar panel and an internal lithium battery, leagend BM5-D operates independently from the vehicle’s power system. It transmits data wirelessly using a 433MHz signal and can automatically test the vehicle’s starting and charging systems. Ideal for multi-vehicle workshops and off-grid setups, the BM5-D offers an ideal mix of convenience, autonomy, and diagnostic detail. leagend BM6 : Multi-Battery Bluetooth Monitoring SystemFor fleet operators, commercial vehicle owners, or users with multiple battery systems, leagend BM6 is a powerful and versatile solution. It supports monitoring of up to four 12V batteries at once via a dedicated smartphone app. leagend BM6 tracks voltage, temperature, and power status in real time, while also storing data every two minutes, retaining up to 72 days of history. Features such as adjustable voltage thresholds, drive and park time recording, an integrated ‘find-my-vehicle’ feature, and an IP67 waterproof rating make leagend BM6 suitable for marine, RV, and heavy-duty vehicle applications.A New Standard in 12V Battery MonitoringThis 12V Battery Monitor Product Line underscores leagend’ s commitment to continuous innovation and user-centric design. Whether for personal automotive care, professional fleet management, or recreational vehicle maintenance, these devices deliver reliable, actionable insights that help users prevent downtime, extend battery life, and improve operational safety.leagend’s modular, scalable product philosophy means that users can choose a device that perfectly fits their operational needs and easily expand their battery management toolkit as requirements grow. From basic voltage tracking to full diagnostic analysis and remote management, this product line establishes a new benchmark for accessible, accurate, and practical 12V battery monitoring.Besides 12V battery monitors, leagend battery monitors also cover 6V battery monitors, 24V battery monitors, 4G battery monitors, Wi-Fi battery monitors, Bluetooth battery monitors and professional battery monitors, which have the lowest power consumption and high precision in the industry.About leagendWith a history of over 20 years, leagend has always been insisting on independently developing technologies and manufacturing products. The company has been a top leader of battery monitors in the global market for its leading battery testing and battery monitoring technologies and algorithms. Compared with its competitors, leagend has earned the market share and goodwill for its lowest power consumption battery monitors in the industry and its deeply tailored products and services. Besides its battery monitors, leagend has been standing at the top of the industry with its other robust product lines such as battery testers, which is taken as the highest precision battery testers, OBD II diagnostic tools, 8-step smart battery chargers and thermal imagers.

