From Beans to Belonging: A Fresh Take on the Humans in Digital Spaces

Bean$ and Things cover art

Dive into a quirky, whimsical digital oasis for misfits, trendsetters and influencers.

A must read for aspiring livestream hosts and digital creators.” — Queen D

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bean$ and Things is a captivating memoir that takes readers on a thrilling journey through the wild and unpredictable landscape of online culture during the pandemic. This unique and thought-provoking book by a mompreneur offers a deep dive into the digital age, exploring the complexities of social media, digital footprints, and the powerful—and often chaotic—connections that define our online identities.

Bean$ and Things has already captivated readers with its sharp wit, insight, and vivid exploration of the internet's evolving dynamics. With humor and honesty, the author reflects on the bizarre and fascinating ways that digital life collides with human nature, offering an unfiltered look at how we communicate, connect, and navigate online spaces. It’s a must-read for anyone curious about the shifting nature of social norms in the age of social media.



“Bean$ and Things is more than a memoir; it’s a snapshot of the online world at a pivotal time,” says the author. “It shows how the internet has become both a space of connection and disconnection, and how people continue to adapt and reinvent themselves in this ever-evolving digital era.”

**Key Features of Bean$ and Things:**

- An exploration of online communities, digital personas, and the new language of app culture;

- Insight into the way social media is shaping our lives and identities;

- A humorous and honest look at the ups and downs of navigating the digital world;

- And a reflection on how the pandemic amplified the chaos and connection in online spaces.

There are only two days left to take advantage of this limited-time promotion and download your free copy of Bean$ and Things on Amazon/Kindle.

About the Author:

The author of Bean$ and Things is a mompreneur with an eye for the digital world and a passion for exploring the complexities of online communities. With wit and wisdom, she offers a unique perspective on how the internet has changed the way we live, work, and interact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.