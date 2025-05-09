North Natomas Jibe's Saddle Up Saturdays Return with More Days, Bigger Rewards and More Flexibility

Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) 2025

North Natomas Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) is back—ride weekends in May, dine locally, earn $20, with an easier way to join through NorCal Go.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Natomas Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays program officially kicked off on May 3, and this year brings expanded weekend options and increased incentives. Now taking place every Saturday and Sunday throughout May, the program invites community members to bike to restaurants in the Jibe service area, make a qualifying purchase, and earn a $20 digital gift card—all managed through the new NorCal Go platform.What’s New in 2025The program now runs on both Saturdays and Sundays, giving participants more flexibility to ride when it works for them. The reward has increased to a $20 digital gift card, replacing the previous $15 mailed version. All trip logging and reward processing are now handled through NorCal Go, making participation faster and easier than before.How It WorksRide your bike to any restaurant in the Jibe service area, spend at least $10 (before tax, tip, or discounts), and take two photos—one of your bike at the restaurant and one of your receipt. Log your trip in your NorCal Go account. After review, Jibe will email you a submission form. Once submitted and approved, you’ll receive a $20 digital gift card by email, usually within three business days.Participants may earn up to two gift cards per weekend.All program details, including how to participate and register, are available on the North Natomas Jibe website About North Natomas JibeJibe is dedicated to making transportation in North Natomas easier, healthier, and more sustainable. Through community programs like Saddle Up Saturdays, Jibe encourages residents to explore alternative transportation methods while supporting local businesses.

