Level2 and Plus100 Introduce Grid Trading for Commodities Traders in APAC

Level2 and Plus100 Partnership

Level2 and Plus100 are expanding their partnership with the launch of a powerful new Grid Trading feature for commodities traders in the APAC region.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level2 and Plus100 are expanding their partnership with the launch of a powerful new Grid Trading feature, specifically for commodities traders in the APAC region. This enhancement will enable brokers to offer their clients fully automated trading strategies designed specifically for commodities markets.Level2’s intuitive, visual Grid Trading solution empowers traders of all experience levels to automate buy and sell orders within predefined price ranges, optimising trading in trending and sideways markets. By integrating this functionality, brokers can provide traders with an innovative new tool to maximize profitability while minimizing manual intervention.Key Features for Commodities Traders:1. No-Code Grid Strategy Builder: Traders can effortlessly set up grid trading strategies with an intuitive, drag-and-drop interface, eliminating the need for coding expertise.2. Real-Time Backtesting: Traders can instantly test their strategies using live and historical data, gaining valuable insights to optimize performance and make data-driven decisions in real time.3. Seamless Analysis to Execution: With Level2’s visual tools, traders can connect market insights directly to execution, streamlining the entire trading process for increased efficiency.4. Collaborative Social Trading: Level2 introduces a community-driven approach to trading, where users can share, follow, and collaborate on strategies, enhancing engagement and empowering traders of all skill levels.Executive insights"Grid trading revolutionizes the way commodities traders manage volatility and trending markets, providing automation that enhances strategy execution. Through our partnership with Plus100, brokers gain a competitive advantage while offering traders a powerful new tool to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence"- Andrew Grevett, Founder & CEO of Level2“Grid trading brings a structured approach to volatile commodities markets, enabling traders to capture opportunities more effectively. Through our collaboration with Level2, we’re empowering traders with automation tools that simplify strategy execution and enhance market performance”- Wee Boon Hooi, CEO of Plus100With Plus100's automated modules, powered by Level 2 technologies, we have witnessed significant traction from B2B institutions that have traditionally relied on their team of traders manually managing their trading funds. Plus100 values this technological breakthrough, as it not only enhances operational efficiency but also attracts, retains and expands our network of retail traders from diverse backgrounds.- Lee Yun Hao, Chief of Technology & Strategy, Plus100 LtdAbout Level2Level2 is a pioneering technology company focused on transforming the way active traders engage with financial markets. Through its intuitive, fully visual platform, Level2 simplifies strategy creation and automation for traders of all experience levels, eliminating the need for complex coding or technical expertise. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Level2 is helping shape the future of active trading by making professional-grade tools available to a broader audience, driving smarter, more efficient trading.About Plus100Plus100 is a cutting-edge AI-powered trading tool designed to revolutionize how traders develop and optimize their trading. By offering a fully visual, no-code platform, Plus100 empowers traders of all experience levels to create, customize, and backtest trading strategies with ease. Eliminating the need for complex coding or technical expertise, Plus100 makes professional-grade trading tools more accessible, enabling data-driven decision-making and smarter, more efficient trading. With a focus on innovation and usability, Plus100 is shaping the future of algorithmic trading for a broader audience.

