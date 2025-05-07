Restitution Claims Process to Open for Former Patients of HRC Medical Centers

NASHVILLE—Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced the official opening of the claims process for providing limited restitution to former patients of HRC Medical Centers, which deceptively advertised hormone therapy treatments.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has worked for more than a decade to recover funds for consumers. The Office sued HRC Medical Centers in 2012, alleging that HRC made numerous deceptive statements in the advertising of its bioidentical hormone replacement therapy treatments, and obtained an $18 million judgment against the company in 2017. After years of additional litigation to maximize collection of the judgment amount, the Office believes it has collected all currently available assets of the defendants and is commencing distribution of the approximately $1.5 million it has been able to collect to the consumers who were harmed by HRC’s deception.

“For more than a decade, our office has worked hard to protect consumers and secure restitution from HRC Medical Centers for misleading Tennesseans about the safety and efficacy of life-altering treatments,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “While we are disappointed we could not recover more, we've known for a long time that funds would be limited and we fought to obtain every possible dollar for consumers.”

Consumers who purchased bioidentical hormone replacement therapy treatments from one of HRC’s three Tennessee locations in Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis are eligible for restitution. The restitution fund will be split among all consumers who file a valid claim, with a maximum of $2,250 recovery for each individual consumer. The lawsuit did not address medical malpractice or negligence claims, so the restitution payments will not include compensation for any medical injuries consumers may have sustained.

Eligible consumers seeking restitution must submit a claims form by August 30, 2025. Forms will be mailed to known eligible consumers. Consumers can also visit the restitution settlement website at www.HRCRestitutionFund.com. The restitution fund administrator is KCC Class Action Services, also known as Verita. In addition to the website, KCC/Verita is providing a phone line for consumer inquiries and can be contacted with any questions or concerns about the administration process at 1-833-419-4862.

