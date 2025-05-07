Trailblazer Hispanic Retail Marketing Agency Acquired in a Strategic Sale Brokered by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, is proud to announce the successful sale of DirecToHispanic (DTH), a premier Hispanic retail marketing agency with more than 20 years of cultural and strategic expertise.The transaction was expertly facilitated by David Marcheschi, a seasoned broker at Website Closers, in a deal that required a thoughtful and targeted buyer search to match the DNA of the agency.Founded to help brands authentically engage with Hispanic consumers, DTH has become a go-to partner for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies looking to grow market share in one of the most influential and fastest-growing demographics in the U.S.Leveraging deep-rooted cultural insights and retail activation strategies, DTH specializes in connecting brands with Hispanic families through storytelling, experiential marketing, and omnichannel campaigns that resonate at the local level.A Sale Beyond the Numbers: Finding the Right BuyerUnlike many traditional M&A transactions, this deal presented a unique challenge. Though several Private Equity groups expressed interest, none fully understood the nuanced value proposition behind DTH’s cultural expertise and retail-focused marketing services."This wasn’t just about finding a buyer with capital—it was about finding someone who understood the cultural sensitivity and strategic insight that DTH brings to the table," said David Marcheschi, the broker who led the deal. "After careful vetting and outreach, we identified the ideal acquirer who understood the value of DTH’s services and shared the agency’s vision for expanding its impact in the CPG sector."Nery Vazquez, CEO of DirecToHispanic, praised David for his critical role in the success of this transaction. "David was very thorough and patient throughout this process. His professionalism and collaboration allowed this transaction to close.", said Vazquez.A Cultural Bridge Between Brands and ConsumersFor over two decades, DTH has empowered major brands to authentically connect with Hispanic consumers—not through generic translations or surface-level campaigns, but through rich cultural relevance, family-first messaging, and data-backed strategies that deliver ROI.With its proven record and long-standing client relationships in the CPG space, the company has become a vital marketing partner for growth-focused brands in the U.S.The buyer, C.A. Fortune, a leading national consumer brand sales and marketing agency, continues expanding its best-in-class solutions for CPG brands across all retail and e-commerce platforms. CA’s leadership is expected to scale the service offerings of this newly acquired company while preserving the authenticity central to DTH’s success.Tyler Lowell, C.A. Fortune's managing partner and CEO, was impressed with how Website Closers and David handled the transaction, leading to an easy turnover. "Working with David was a standout experience. His steady presence, strategic mindset, and highly collaborative approach made him invaluable every step of the way.", said Tyler.Positioned for Continued GrowthWith Hispanic consumers representing more than $2 trillion in purchasing power, the importance of culturally competent marketing has never been more critical. DTH is poised to accelerate its mission under new ownership, expanding its reach into more retail categories and national campaigns."This is more than a transaction—it’s the next chapter in a legacy built on connection, trust, and results," added Marcheschi. "We’re proud to have played a part in ensuring the company continues its growth with partners who understand the value of the brand and the community it serves."Website Closers, with its deep expertise in brokering digital and service-based businesses, once again demonstrated its ability to guide companies through successful and seamless transitions.Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transaction!Broker ContactDavid Marcheschi800-941-8925ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

